Soccer-Last-gasp Ceballos fires Arsenal into FA Cup semis

Substitute Daniel Ceballos fired Arsenal into the FA Cup semi-finals with a stoppage-time goal that sealed a 2-1 win over Sheffield United at Bramall Lane on Sunday. Arsenal joined Manchester United in the last four.

Reuters | Sheffield | Updated: 28-06-2020 19:37 IST | Created: 28-06-2020 19:37 IST
Substitute Daniel Ceballos fired Arsenal into the FA Cup semi-finals with a stoppage-time goal that sealed a 2-1 win over Sheffield United at Bramall Lane on Sunday. John Lundstram had an early header ruled out for offside for Sheffield United, who went behind when Chris Basham fouled Alexandre Lacazette in the penalty area and Pepe rattled home the spot- kick in the 23rd minute.

The game looked to be heading for extra time when David McGoldrick equalised in the 87th minute, hooking home a volley after Arsenal failed to clear a corner, but Ceballos popped up to slot home the winner. Arsenal joined Manchester United in the last four. Leicester City face Chelsea and Newcastle meet Manchester City later on Sunday in the last two quarter-finals.

