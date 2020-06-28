Left Menu
AFI to give certificates to technical officials online

Nearly 1000 participants attended the AFI-South Asian Athletics Federation's joint initiative held from April 25 to 30, which was touted as the world's biggest online seminar of a single sport. "We have led the way in the use of technology for information sharing and advancing knowledge among technical officials.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-06-2020 21:16 IST | Created: 28-06-2020 21:16 IST
AFI to give certificates to technical officials online

The Athletics Federation of India (AFI) has made available certificates of participation online for those who took part in its seminar for technical officials in April. Nearly 1000 participants attended the AFI-South Asian Athletics Federation's joint initiative held from April 25 to 30, which was touted as the world's biggest online seminar of a single sport.

"We have led the way in the use of technology for information sharing and advancing knowledge among technical officials. In keeping with the demands of the current situation, we are making the certificates available online so that each participant can download his or her certificate," AFI President Adille Sumariwalla said. World Athletics President Sebastian Coe had delivered the keynote address on the opening day of the six-day seminar.

