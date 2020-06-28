Left Menu
Development News Edition

Pakistan cricketers reach England for series amid COVID-19 pandemic

A 31-member Pakistan contingent, including 20 players, reached England on Sunday as six out of their 10 coronavirus-infected cricketers were held back despite returning negative when tested the second time.

PTI | Manchester | Updated: 28-06-2020 22:51 IST | Created: 28-06-2020 22:51 IST
Pakistan cricketers reach England for series amid COVID-19 pandemic

A 31-member Pakistan contingent, including 20 players, reached England on Sunday as six out of their 10 coronavirus-infected cricketers were held back despite returning negative when tested the second time. The Pakistan cricketers and 11 support staff members arrived on a chartered flight from Lahore and will be transported to Worcestershire. Coming out one by one, wearing masks, the Pakistani players and support staff members were seen maintaining distance.

England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) has made arrangements for their testing before they go on a 14-day isolation period, during which they will be allowed to train. The side will move to Derbyshire on July 13 to prepare for their three-Test and three T20 international series against the home side in August-September.

Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Hafeez, Mohammad Rizwan, Shadab Khan and Wahab Riaz have tested negative in their second tests but they would be sent to England only after two of their successive tests return negative. The six players will undergo a third round of testing at some stage next week.

Players who have again tested positive are Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Kashif Bhatti and Imran Khan, along with masseur Malang Ali. Fast bowler Musa Khan and wicketkeeper-batsman Rohail Nazir, who were among the reserve players reached here along with the team.

The players who reached here on Sunday are Azhar Ali (captain), Babar Azam (vice-captain), Abid Ali, Asad Shafiq, Faheem Ashraf, Fawad Alam, Iftikhar Ahmad, Imad Wasim, Imam-ul-Haq, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Abbas, Musa Khan, Naseem Shah, Rohail Nazir, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shan Masood, Sohail Khan, Usman Shinwari, and Yasir Shah. Zafar Gohar, the left-arm spinner who played an ODI in 2015, will join the side from England and will only be involved in pre-match preparations.

TRENDING

P-pop group SB19 continues to smash expectations as it grows globally

Missing Crash Landing On You? Here are some other dramas to start a new journey

Health News Roundup: Venezuela is a health 'time bomb,' Colombian president says; China sees uptick in new COVID-19 cases, including 17 in Beijing and more

World News Roundup: EU holds off decision on borders, Americans set to be excluded; Egypt, Ethiopia and Sudan to agree Nile dam deal in weeks and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Learning gap, poverty, and online risks: COVID-19 impact on children

There are already an estimated 152 million children in child labor, 73 million of which are involved in hazardous work and the&#160;global health crisis is further exacerbating the situation further. ...

Shipping industry's COVID-19 resilience test could boost digitalization

The push towards digitalization in shipping industry was already happening and has been further accelerated by the pandemic as current practices are not tenable under present circumstances and would definitely not be in the future....

Health is pure science but why objectivity eludes WHO

We certainly need a global body to coordinate responses against health emergencies. However, this sheer need of humanity on this planet should not be milked by the World Organization WHO to overshadow constructive criticism and call for ref...

Videos

Latest News

Chiefs' Delaney honored on anniversary of sacrifice

Former Kansas City Chiefs running back Joe Delaney was memorialized this weekend at the Louisiana park where he gave his life trying to save three children from drowning in 1983. Monday marks the 37th anniversary of the death of Delaney, wh...

Sanjaya Baru falls victim to cyber fraud, duped of Rs 24,000 after ordering liquor online

A 31-year-old man was arrested for allegedly duping political commentator and policy analyst Sanjaya Baru of Rs 24,000 on the pretext of online delivery of liquor, police said on Sunday. Baru was the media advisor to former prime minister M...

Media advisor of ex-PM Manmohan Singh falls in cyber criminal's trap, one arrested

The Delhi police have arrested a man for allegedly cheating media advisor of former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, Sanjay Baru, on the pretext of selling liquor online. According to the Police, Baru on June 2 had ordered liquor through an o...

Dr Disrespect responds to Twitch ban

Guy Dr Disrespect Beahm took to social media to address his ban from a live streaming platform. Twitch has not notified me on the specific reason behind their decision, Dr Disrespect wrote on Saturday. Firm handshakes to all for the support...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020