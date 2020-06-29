Left Menu
Development News Edition

Tennis-Evans beats Edmund in Battle of Brits final

Dan Evans beat Kyle Edmund in the final of the Battle of the Brits exhibition tournament on Sunday. The 30-year-old won 6-3 6-2 in the behind-closed-doors event played at the National Tennis Centre in west London.

Reuters | Updated: 29-06-2020 00:57 IST | Created: 29-06-2020 00:48 IST
Tennis-Evans beats Edmund in Battle of Brits final
Representative image Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons

Dan Evans beat Kyle Edmund in the final of the Battle of the Brits exhibition tournament on Sunday.

The 30-year-old won 6-3 6-2 in the behind-closed-doors event played at the National Tennis Centre in west London. Evans had beaten former world number one Andy Murray in Saturday's semi-final.

The 33-year-old Murray, who was playing his first event since November, withdrew from his third-place playoff match against Cameron Norrie after a busy week. Murray's brother Jamie organized the charity tournament to help provide some competitive action while players await the resumption of the season which was closed down in March because of the novel coronavirus pandemic.

TRENDING

Entertainment News Roundup: Ron Jeremy pleads not guilty to rape charges; Justin Bieber files $20 million defamation lawsuit and more

Entertainment News Roundup: Ron Jeremy pleads not guilty; Justin Bieber files $20 million defamation lawsuit and more

Health News Roundup: China reports 17 new COVID-19 cases; Global coronavirus cases exceed 10 million and more

FACTBOX-What doctors have learned about fighting COVID-19

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Learning gap, poverty, and online risks: COVID-19 impact on children

There are already an estimated 152 million children in child labor, 73 million of which are involved in hazardous work and the&#160;global health crisis is further exacerbating the situation further. ...

Shipping industry's COVID-19 resilience test could boost digitalization

The push towards digitalization in shipping industry was already happening and has been further accelerated by the pandemic as current practices are not tenable under present circumstances and would definitely not be in the future....

Health is pure science but why objectivity eludes WHO

We certainly need a global body to coordinate responses against health emergencies. However, this sheer need of humanity on this planet should not be milked by the World Organization WHO to overshadow constructive criticism and call for ref...

Videos

Latest News

Na'Vi win grand final of WePlay! Clutch Island event

Natus Vincere swept Team Spirit in Sundays grand final to win the WePlay Clutch Island event. Kirill Boombl4 Mikhailov recorded 41 kills and Aleksandr s1mple Kostyliev had a plus-14 kill-death differential for NaVi, who posted 16-9 wins on ...

Clippers sign veteran center Noah

The Los Angeles Clippers announced the signing of two-time All-Star center Joakim Noah on Sunday. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.Noah originally signed a 10-day contract with the Clippers on March 9, two days before the coronavirus pa...

Shale pioneer Chesapeake Energy files for bankruptcy

Chesapeake Energy Corp filed for Chapter 11 on Sunday, becoming the largest U.S. oil and gas producer to seek bankruptcy protection in recent years as it bowed to heavy debts and the impact of the coronavirus outbreak on energy markets.The ...

Team Secret coast to title at Beyond Epic Europe/CIS

Team Secret recorded their fourth straight sweep by dispatching Team Nigma in Sundays grand final of the Beyond Epic online Europe and Commonwealth of Independent States event. Secret answered 2-0 victories over Vikin.gg and FlyToMoon on Sa...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020