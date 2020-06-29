Left Menu
Development News Edition

NFL-Union urges players to stop group workouts after deeming them unsafe

"They're not in the best interest of protecting our players heading into training camp and I don't think they are in the best interest of us getting through an entire season." The league has not explicitly banned private group workouts but Smith said they had the potential to complicate negotiations between the player group and the NFL, as the two parties chart a path forward in the COVID-19 era.

Reuters | New York | Updated: 29-06-2020 01:04 IST | Created: 29-06-2020 00:50 IST
NFL-Union urges players to stop group workouts after deeming them unsafe
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay

The NFL Players Association's (NFLPA) Executive Director DeMaurice Smith on Sunday rebuked players participating in group workouts, saying they were not safe, as COVID-19 cases continue to rise in the United States. The union's chief medical officer had previously said that players should avoid practicing together but top players, including quarterbacks Russell Wilson and Tom Brady, posted images and videos on social media that showed them flouting the advisory and practicing with teammates last week.

"Those practices are not in the best interest of player safety," NFLPA Executive Director Smith told USA Today's SportsPulse program. "They're not in the best interest of protecting our players heading into training camp and I don't think they are in the best interest of us getting through an entire season."

The league has not explicitly banned private group workouts but Smith said they had the potential to complicate negotiations between the player group and the NFL, as the two parties chart a path forward in the COVID-19 era. "We have to negotiate with the league about what happens to a player if they test positive during the season," said Smith.

"Does that player go on injured reserve? Do they go on short-term IR? If you test positive for the virus after training camp is that a work-related injury? "All of the things that players may want to do during the off-season have a direct impact on how well we can negotiate protections for them once the season starts."

The NFL has pushed forward with plans to kick off the regular season on Sept. 10 but last week was forced to postpone its Aug. 6 NFL Hall of Fame exhibition game, the curtain-raiser to the football season, by a year due to the new coronavirus.

TRENDING

Entertainment News Roundup: Ron Jeremy pleads not guilty to rape charges; Justin Bieber files $20 million defamation lawsuit and more

Researches get closer to discover why eczema happens

Six of top-10 firms add Rs 92,130.59 cr in m-cap; TCS biggest gainer

Entertainment News Roundup: Ron Jeremy pleads not guilty; Justin Bieber files $20 million defamation lawsuit and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Learning gap, poverty, and online risks: COVID-19 impact on children

There are already an estimated 152 million children in child labor, 73 million of which are involved in hazardous work and the&#160;global health crisis is further exacerbating the situation further. ...

Shipping industry's COVID-19 resilience test could boost digitalization

The push towards digitalization in shipping industry was already happening and has been further accelerated by the pandemic as current practices are not tenable under present circumstances and would definitely not be in the future....

Health is pure science but why objectivity eludes WHO

We certainly need a global body to coordinate responses against health emergencies. However, this sheer need of humanity on this planet should not be milked by the World Organization WHO to overshadow constructive criticism and call for ref...

Videos

Latest News

Pirates P Santana handed 80-game PED suspension

Pittsburgh Pirates reliever Edgar Santana received an 80-game suspension without pay from Major League Baseball on Sunday for the use of a banned substance. The 28-year-old right-hander tested positive for the performance-enhancing drug Bol...

Sudan extends coronavirus lockdown in Khartoum state

Sudan is extending a lockdown in the state of Khartoum aimed at curbing the spread of the new coronavirus by one week until July 7, the government spokesman said on Sunday. From July 8 there will be a gradual return to normal, though a nigh...

Na'Vi win grand final of WePlay! Clutch Island event

Natus Vincere swept Team Spirit in Sundays grand final to win the WePlay Clutch Island event. Kirill Boombl4 Mikhailov recorded 41 kills and Aleksandr s1mple Kostyliev had a plus-14 kill-death differential for NaVi, who posted 16-9 wins on ...

327 fresh COVID-19 cases take Assam's count to 7,492

Assams COVID-19 count rose to 7,492 after 327 more people tested positive for the virus on Sunday, state health minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said. Out of the 327 cases reported, 195 cases were from Guwahati.As per the update released by Sar...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020