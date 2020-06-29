Soccer-Holders City cruise past Newcastle into FA Cup semis

Kevin de Bruyne's first-half penalty and a superb strike by Raheem Sterling after the break earned holders Manchester City a comfortable 2-0 win at Newcastle United in the weekend's last FA Cup quarter-final on Sunday. City's domination of the first half was absolute and the only surprise was it took a penalty for them to lead at halftime, De Bruyne slotting home in the 37th minute.

Newcastle did improve marginally after the break and substitute Dwight Gayle somehow missed a gaping goal. One minute later Sterling curled home a delightful effort to seal City's progress and set up a semi-final against Arsenal.

All four of this year's Cup quarter-finals, all played behind closed doors, were won by the away team -- the first time that has happened since 1987. Manchester United will face Chelsea in the other semi-final.