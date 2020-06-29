Four minor-leaguers suspended for drug violations

The Office of the Commissioner of Baseball suspended four minor league players Sunday for drug violations. Cincinnati Reds pitcher Vladimir Gutierrez, Minnesota Twins second baseman Jose Rosario and Los Angeles Dodgers pitchers Reza Aleaziz and Juan Idrogo were suspended without pay for violations of the Minor League Drug Prevention and Treatment Program.

Gutierrez, 24, who played for Triple-A Louisville in 2019, received an 80-game suspension after testing positive for the performance-enhancing substance Stanozolol. Idrogo, a member of the Dodgers' Dominican Summer League roster, was suspended 72 games after testing positive for the performance-enhancing substance gw501516.

Aleaziz, 24, who is on the roster for Class A Great Lakes, drew a 50-game suspension after testing positive for amphetamines. Rosario, a member of the Twins' Dominican Summer League roster, received a 50-game ban after a second positive test for a drug of abuse.

--Field Level Media