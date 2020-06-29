Clippers sign veteran center Noah

The Los Angeles Clippers announced the signing of two-time All-Star center Joakim Noah on Sunday. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Noah originally signed a 10-day contract with the Clippers on March 9, two days before the coronavirus pandemic forced the league to shut down. Noah, 35, hasn't played in the NBA this season. He played in 42 games for the Memphis Grizzlies in 2018-19 and averaged 7.1 points, 5.7 rebounds, and 2.1 assists.

The 6-foot-11, 230-pound Noah spent his first nine seasons (2007-16) with the Chicago Bulls. He was the NBA Defensive Player of the Year for the 2013-14 season. Noah also spent part of two seasons with the New York Knicks. He has averages of 8.8 points, 9.1 rebounds, 2.8 assists and 1.3 blocked shots in 667 career games (512 starts) since being selected with the ninth overall pick in the 2007 NBA Draft.

The Clippers were 44-20 and in second place in the Western Conference at the time of the hiatus. They are part of the NBA's planned 22-team restart in Orlando, Fla., scheduled for late July.