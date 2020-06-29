Pirates P Santana handed 80-game PED suspension

Pittsburgh Pirates reliever Edgar Santana received an 80-game suspension without pay from Major League Baseball on Sunday for the use of a banned substance. The 28-year-old right-hander tested positive for the performance-enhancing drug Boldenone, according to the commissioner's office.

"The Pirates are disappointed to learn of today's news that Edgar Santana has received an 80-game suspension as a result of a violation of Major League Baseball's Joint Drug Prevention and Treatment Program," Pirates general manager Ben Cherington said in a statement. "Because of the confidentiality requirements of the Program, we will not have further comment on this matter." Santana missed the 2019 season following Tommy John surgery on his right elbow.

He appeared in five games in spring training before the 2020 season was paused due to the COVID-19 pandemic, pitching five perfect innings with four strikeouts. Santana pitched in 69 games out of the Pittsburgh bullpen in 2018, posting a 3-4 record with a 3.26 ERA and 54 strikeouts in 66 1/3 innings.