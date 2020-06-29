Left Menu
Development News Edition

Pirates P Santana handed 80-game PED suspension

Santana pitched in 69 games out of the Pittsburgh bullpen in 2018, posting a 3-4 record with a 3.26 ERA and 54 strikeouts in 66 1/3 innings.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 29-06-2020 02:15 IST | Created: 29-06-2020 02:11 IST
Pirates P Santana handed 80-game PED suspension
Representative image Image Credit: Wikimedia

Pittsburgh Pirates reliever Edgar Santana received an 80-game suspension without pay from Major League Baseball on Sunday for the use of a banned substance. The 28-year-old right-hander tested positive for the performance-enhancing drug Boldenone, according to the commissioner's office.

"The Pirates are disappointed to learn of today's news that Edgar Santana has received an 80-game suspension as a result of a violation of Major League Baseball's Joint Drug Prevention and Treatment Program," Pirates general manager Ben Cherington said in a statement. "Because of the confidentiality requirements of the Program, we will not have further comment on this matter." Santana missed the 2019 season following Tommy John surgery on his right elbow.

He appeared in five games in spring training before the 2020 season was paused due to the COVID-19 pandemic, pitching five perfect innings with four strikeouts. Santana pitched in 69 games out of the Pittsburgh bullpen in 2018, posting a 3-4 record with a 3.26 ERA and 54 strikeouts in 66 1/3 innings.

TRENDING

Researches get closer to discover why eczema happens

Entertainment News Roundup: Ron Jeremy pleads not guilty to rape charges; Justin Bieber files $20 million defamation lawsuit and more

Six of top-10 firms add Rs 92,130.59 cr in m-cap; TCS biggest gainer

Entertainment News Roundup: Ron Jeremy pleads not guilty; Justin Bieber files $20 million defamation lawsuit and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Learning gap, poverty, and online risks: COVID-19 impact on children

There are already an estimated 152 million children in child labor, 73 million of which are involved in hazardous work and the&#160;global health crisis is further exacerbating the situation further. ...

Shipping industry's COVID-19 resilience test could boost digitalization

The push towards digitalization in shipping industry was already happening and has been further accelerated by the pandemic as current practices are not tenable under present circumstances and would definitely not be in the future....

Health is pure science but why objectivity eludes WHO

We certainly need a global body to coordinate responses against health emergencies. However, this sheer need of humanity on this planet should not be milked by the World Organization WHO to overshadow constructive criticism and call for ref...

Videos

Latest News

Polish president Duda faces tough run-off vote on July 12

Polands nationalist incumbent Andrzej Duda won the first round of a presidential election on Sunday but will have to face the centrist mayor of Warsaw in a run-off on July 12, in a race that could transform the nations ties with the Europea...

Western Railway to add 40 additional services on Mumbai Suburban section from today

The Western Railway WR said on Sunday that it will add 40 additional suburban services to the existing 162 services currently plying on the Mumbai Suburban section with effect from June 29. A total of 202 services will now be running on WRs...

TIMELINE-How the global coronavirus pandemic unfolded

Here are some key developments as the novel coronavirus spread around the world Dec. 31, 2019 China alerts the World Health Organization of 27 cases of viral pneumonia in the central city of Wuhan. Authorities shut down a wet market in Wuha...

Shale pioneer Chesapeake Energy files for bankruptcy

Chesapeake Energy Corp filed for Chapter 11 on Sunday, becoming the largest U.S. oil and gas producer to seek bankruptcy protection in recent years as it bowed to heavy debts and the impact of the coronavirus outbreak on energy markets. The...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020