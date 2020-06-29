Left Menu
With the deadline to submit rosters for the upcoming abbreviated 2020 MLB season arriving Sunday, the Boston Red Sox placed left-hander Chris Sale on the 60-day injured list. The move puts the Red Sox's 40-man roster at 39. Sale, 31, was 6-11 last season with a 4.40 ERA and went on the IL on Aug. 14 with left elbow inflammation.

Reuters | Updated: 29-06-2020 06:46 IST | Created: 29-06-2020 06:46 IST
Red Sox place LHP Sale on 60-day IL

With the deadline to submit rosters for the upcoming abbreviated 2020 MLB season arriving Sunday, the Boston Red Sox placed left-hander Chris Sale on the 60-day injured list. Sale, who as finished in the top six in American League Cy Young Award voting seven times, had Tommy John surgery on March 30 and is not expected to be ready for the start of the 2021 season. The move puts the Red Sox's 40-man roster at 39.

Sale, 31, was 6-11 last season with a 4.40 ERA and went on the IL on Aug. 14 with left elbow inflammation. He missed the remainder of the season. In 10 career seasons, Sale is 109-73 with a 3.03 ERA for the Chicago White Sox and Red Sox. The seven-time All-Star came on in relief to record the final three outs of Boston's 2018 World Series championship-clinching victory over the Los Angeles Dodgers.

--Field Level Media

