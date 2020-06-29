Left Menu
Development News Edition

Ex-Germany striker Gómez goes out with a goal and promotion

"It was my last mission for Stuttgart after we messed up last year," Gómez said, referring to the club's relegation in 2019. Gómez was one of the best German forwards of his time, winning the Bundesliga title in 2007 in his first stint at Stuttgart, then two more with Bayern Munich which he joined in 2009. Gómez also scored 26 goals in 44 Champions League games. "I'm very grateful for the time I had at Stuttgart," Gómez said.

PTI | Stuttgart | Updated: 29-06-2020 10:50 IST | Created: 29-06-2020 10:26 IST
Ex-Germany striker Gómez goes out with a goal and promotion
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Former Germany striker Mario Gómez retired from soccer after scoring in his last game for Stuttgart. Gomez, who turns 35 in July, joked that he was in negotiations with Real Madrid and Barcelona before saying he had fulfilled his final wish. That was to help Stuttgart secure an immediate return to the Bundesliga after one season in the second division.

Stuttgart finished runner-up on Sunday, 10 points behind already promoted Arminia Bielefeld, despite a 3-1 loss at home to Darmstadt. "It was my last mission for Stuttgart after we messed up last year," Gómez said, referring to the club's relegation in 2019.

Gómez was one of the best German forwards of his time, winning the Bundesliga title in 2007 in his first stint at Stuttgart, then two more with Bayern Munich which he joined in 2009. He also won the Champions League in Bayern's treble-winning season in 2013 before he left for Fiorentina. After two seasons in Italy Gómez joined Besiktas to win the Turkish league title in 2016. Gómez scored 19 goals in 52 games for Wolfsburg before rejoining Stuttgart in 2017.

Altogether he scored 170 goals in 328 Bundesliga games, seven in the second division, and 26 in 36 German Cup matches. Gómez also scored 26 goals in 44 Champions League games.

"I'm very grateful for the time I had at Stuttgart," Gómez said. "It was always my biggest dream to give something back and to end my career that I couldn't have imagined here." Gómez missed Germany's World Cup win in 2014 due to an injury-blighted season. He scored 31 goals in 78 appearances for the national team.

TRENDING

Researches get closer to discover why eczema happens

Entertainment News Roundup: Ron Jeremy pleads not guilty to rape charges; Justin Bieber files $20 million defamation lawsuit and more

Six of top-10 firms add Rs 92,130.59 cr in m-cap; TCS biggest gainer

Entertainment News Roundup: Ron Jeremy pleads not guilty; Justin Bieber files $20 million defamation lawsuit and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Learning gap, poverty, and online risks: COVID-19 impact on children

There are already an estimated 152 million children in child labor, 73 million of which are involved in hazardous work and the&#160;global health crisis is further exacerbating the situation further. ...

Shipping industry's COVID-19 resilience test could boost digitalization

The push towards digitalization in shipping industry was already happening and has been further accelerated by the pandemic as current practices are not tenable under present circumstances and would definitely not be in the future....

Health is pure science but why objectivity eludes WHO

We certainly need a global body to coordinate responses against health emergencies. However, this sheer need of humanity on this planet should not be milked by the World Organization WHO to overshadow constructive criticism and call for ref...

Videos

Latest News

245 more COVID-19 cases in Odisha

Odisha has reported 245 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours.As per the latest data released by the Odisha Health Department, the total number of cases in the state stands at 6,859. This includes 4,743 recoveries, 2086 active case and 21...

Indian Film Festival of Melbourne rescheduled to October amid COVID-19 pandemic

The Indian Film Festival of Melbourne IFFM has announced that the 2020 edition has been pushed ahead, with dates rescheduled from August to October due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. IFFM 2020s program will be devised in line with pub...

Excessive sugar intake linked with unhealthy fat deposits

Sugar consumption is linked with larger fat deposits around the heart and in the abdomen, which are risky for health, finds a new study. The study was published in the European Journal of Preventive Cardiology, a journal of the European Soc...

Science News Roundup: It is rocket science: EU to speed up space ambitions, Breton says and more

Following is a summary of current science news briefs.It is rocket science EU to speed up space ambitions, Breton saysThe European Union will plow more money into rocket launchers, satellite communication, and space exploration to preserve ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020