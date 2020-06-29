Left Menu
Development News Edition

Klopp urges Liverpool fans to celebrate title 'in private'

A joint statement Saturday on behalf of the club, the Liverpool City Council and Merseyside Police said several thousand people turned up at the Pier Head "and some chose to ignore the social distancing guidance and risk public safety.

PTI | Liverpool | Updated: 29-06-2020 16:23 IST | Created: 29-06-2020 16:23 IST
Klopp urges Liverpool fans to celebrate title 'in private'

Liverpool's first league title in 30 years should be celebrated "in a safe way and in private settings,” manager Jürgen Klopp said Monday. Fans partied outside Anfield on Thursday night and gathered on the waterfront the following evening to celebrate the Premier League championship despite the ongoing threat posed by the coronavirus pandemic.

“When the time is right we will celebrate,” Klopp told fans in a letter published by the Liverpool Echo. “But for now, please stay at home as much as possible,” he wrote. “This is not the time to be in the city center in big numbers or to go near football grounds.” Liverpool clinched the title with Chelsea's 2-1 victory over second-place Manchester City on Thursday.

On Friday night, Merseyside Police issued a dispersal order for Liverpool city center. This allowed police to break up crowds that gathered on the Pier Head after part of the Liver Building caught fire amid the wild celebrations. Videos that circulated on social media showed a firework hitting the distinctive building, which is partly owned by Everton majority shareholder Farhad Moshiri.

Klopp told fans that he “did not love” what occurred at the Pier Head. A joint statement Saturday on behalf of the club, the Liverpool City Council and Merseyside Police said several thousand people turned up at the Pier Head "and some chose to ignore the social distancing guidance and risk public safety. Our city is still in a public health crisis and this behavior is wholly unacceptable.” More than 1,500 people have died after contracting COVID-19 in the Liverpool region since March.

“We have all done so much to fight COVID-19 and this effort cannot go to waste,” Klopp wrote. “Please — celebrate — but celebrate in a safe way and in private settings, whereby we do not risk spreading this awful disease further in our community.” Liverpool visits Manchester City on Thursday.

TRENDING

Researches get closer to discover why eczema happens

Entertainment News Roundup: Ron Jeremy pleads not guilty to rape charges; Justin Bieber files $20 million defamation lawsuit and more

Entertainment News Roundup: Ron Jeremy pleads not guilty; Justin Bieber files $20 million defamation lawsuit and more

Six of top-10 firms add Rs 92,130.59 cr in m-cap; TCS biggest gainer

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Learning gap, poverty, and online risks: COVID-19 impact on children

There are already an estimated 152 million children in child labor, 73 million of which are involved in hazardous work and the&#160;global health crisis is further exacerbating the situation further. ...

Shipping industry's COVID-19 resilience test could boost digitalization

The push towards digitalization in shipping industry was already happening and has been further accelerated by the pandemic as current practices are not tenable under present circumstances and would definitely not be in the future....

Health is pure science but why objectivity eludes WHO

We certainly need a global body to coordinate responses against health emergencies. However, this sheer need of humanity on this planet should not be milked by the World Organization WHO to overshadow constructive criticism and call for ref...

Videos

Latest News

Dharmendra Pradhan slams Sonia Gandhi over her remarks on fuel price hike

By Aashique Hussain Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Monday slammed Congress chief Sonia Gandhi over her accusing the Centre of extorting money from people and seeking an immediate rollback of fuel price hike.Sonia Gandhi has recently g...

English FA cuts 82 jobs as pandemic wipes out Wembley events

The English Football Association is set to make 82 people redundant as it faces a shortfall of 300 million pounds 370 million over four years due to the coronavirus pandemic shutting down the sport and restarting without fans in stadiums. W...

Nagpur: Cong opposes fuel price hike, BJP inflated power bills

Nagpur in Maharashtra witnessed two sets of protests on Monday, with Congress workers joining their colleagues statewide to condemn the hike in fuel prices, and the BJP decrying what it claimed were inflated electricity bills. The BJP prote...

Former French PM Fillon embezzled public funds, court rules

A French court on Monday found former Prime Minister Francois Fillon guilty of embezzlement of public funds in a fake jobs scandal that wrecked his 2017 run for president and opened the Elysee Palace door for Emmanuel Macron.Fillons bid for...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020