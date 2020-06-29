Left Menu
Development News Edition

Had coronavirus in January but thought I had bad flu: Botham

It was very much a sort of in the dark, let's see what happens." Botham urged the people to show a bit of patience as he hoped things will improve in a couple of weeks. "I think people have been responding extremely well.

PTI | London | Updated: 29-06-2020 16:41 IST | Created: 29-06-2020 16:41 IST
Had coronavirus in January but thought I had bad flu: Botham

Former England all-rounder Ian Botham has claimed that he got infected by the dreaded coronavirus early this year but mistook it for "a bad case of flu". The contagious disease has infected over 10 million people worldwide, killing more than 500,000.

"I think the thing to remember is that six months ago no-one even knew what this was, hadn't heard of it," Botham told Good Morning Britain. "I've actually had it. I had it at the end of December, beginning of January, and I thought I had a bad case of flu. It's amazing how long it has been around, we don't know all the details. It was very much a sort of in the dark, let's see what happens." Botham urged the people to show a bit of patience as he hoped things will improve in a couple of weeks.

"I think people have been responding extremely well. I hope they show a bit more patience over the next couple of weeks or so, so we can get to a situation where everybody can move around," he said. While the three-Test series beginning July 8 between England and the West Indies will mark the resumption of international cricket following the coronavirus-enforced break, club cricket is still on hold.

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson had last Tuesday called the cricket ball 'a natural vector of disease' and his decision to uphold the ban on recreational cricket was slammed by former cricketers, including former England captain Michael Vaughan. Botham has little doubt that the sport will begin soon as cricket is a such a game which social distancing is possible.

"I think cricket will be back very shortly. Cricket can be played. There's no real physical contact there, you can keep your social distancing quite easily," said the 64-year-old. Botham, who is the chairman at Durham, said deliberations are on and a decision will come soon.

"I believe there is a couple of meetings coming up where the decisions will be made. From my point of view, speaking to the boys at Durham, they are back in training, they are very, very keen to get out there and play, as any young sportsman," he said. "There is talk about whether it is white ball or red ball cricket – it should be both, all aspects of the game should come back.

"There's a lot of guys out there, we have guys at Durham, who are in the last year of their contract, young players, and if they don't get a chance to show what they've got out there in the middle, some of these contracts won't be renewed." PTI ATK AT.

TRENDING

Researches get closer to discover why eczema happens

Entertainment News Roundup: Ron Jeremy pleads not guilty to rape charges; Justin Bieber files $20 million defamation lawsuit and more

Entertainment News Roundup: Ron Jeremy pleads not guilty; Justin Bieber files $20 million defamation lawsuit and more

Six of top-10 firms add Rs 92,130.59 cr in m-cap; TCS biggest gainer

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Learning gap, poverty, and online risks: COVID-19 impact on children

There are already an estimated 152 million children in child labor, 73 million of which are involved in hazardous work and the&#160;global health crisis is further exacerbating the situation further. ...

Shipping industry's COVID-19 resilience test could boost digitalization

The push towards digitalization in shipping industry was already happening and has been further accelerated by the pandemic as current practices are not tenable under present circumstances and would definitely not be in the future....

Health is pure science but why objectivity eludes WHO

We certainly need a global body to coordinate responses against health emergencies. However, this sheer need of humanity on this planet should not be milked by the World Organization WHO to overshadow constructive criticism and call for ref...

Videos

Latest News

Dharmendra Pradhan slams Sonia Gandhi over her remarks on fuel price hike

By Aashique Hussain Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Monday slammed Congress chief Sonia Gandhi over her accusing the Centre of extorting money from people and seeking an immediate rollback of fuel price hike.Sonia Gandhi has recently g...

English FA cuts 82 jobs as pandemic wipes out Wembley events

The English Football Association is set to make 82 people redundant as it faces a shortfall of 300 million pounds 370 million over four years due to the coronavirus pandemic shutting down the sport and restarting without fans in stadiums. W...

Nagpur: Cong opposes fuel price hike, BJP inflated power bills

Nagpur in Maharashtra witnessed two sets of protests on Monday, with Congress workers joining their colleagues statewide to condemn the hike in fuel prices, and the BJP decrying what it claimed were inflated electricity bills. The BJP prote...

Former French PM Fillon embezzled public funds, court rules

A French court on Monday found former Prime Minister Francois Fillon guilty of embezzlement of public funds in a fake jobs scandal that wrecked his 2017 run for president and opened the Elysee Palace door for Emmanuel Macron.Fillons bid for...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020