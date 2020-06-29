Left Menu
Development News Edition

Soccer-Premier League, EFL, PFA bid to boost BAME coaching opportunities

The move followed comments from high-profile players such as Manchester City's Raheem Sterling who said few black players make the progression into full-time coaching roles. Under the new "player-to-coach placement scheme" funded by the Premier League and Professional Footballers' Association (PFA), up to six placements will be available per season with EFL clubs.

Reuters | London | Updated: 29-06-2020 18:53 IST | Created: 29-06-2020 18:53 IST
Soccer-Premier League, EFL, PFA bid to boost BAME coaching opportunities

An initiative aimed at increasing the number of black, Asian and minority ethnic (BAME) coaches in English football has been launched by the Premier League, Football League and PFA. The move followed comments from high-profile players such as Manchester City's Raheem Sterling who said few black players make the progression into full-time coaching roles.

Under the new "player-to-coach placement scheme" funded by the Premier League and Professional Footballers' Association (PFA), up to six placements will be available per season with EFL clubs. The placements, open to any PFA member whatever age or stage of their career, will last 23 months and begin either in the club's academy or first-team environment from next season.

"It is vital that there are no barriers to entry to the pipelines for employment in coaching," Premier League Chief Executive Richard Masters said in a statement. "We need more BAME coaches entering the system to create greater opportunities throughout the professional game."

Sterling's comments are backed up by figures which show only six head coaches in England's 92 clubs are from the BAME community. More than a quarter of players in the Premier League are either black or mixed race. Former West Bromwich Albion coach Darren Moore is one of them. He is now in charge of third-tier Doncaster Rovers as well as chair of the Premier League's Black Participants' Advisory Group.

"This is a critical time for Black, Asian and Minority Ethnic coaches," Moore said. "We all know and agree that the diversity of coaches and managers must increase and this placement scheme represents a positive step. "I know from my own experiences the value of strong support throughout the coaching journey, which is why I, alongside other senior coaches and former players, will be drawing on our collective expertise to provide guidance to those making the transition into coaching in the professional environment."

TRENDING

Researches get closer to discover why eczema happens

Entertainment News Roundup: Ron Jeremy pleads not guilty to rape charges; Justin Bieber files $20 million defamation lawsuit and more

Entertainment News Roundup: Ron Jeremy pleads not guilty; Justin Bieber files $20 million defamation lawsuit and more

Six of top-10 firms add Rs 92,130.59 cr in m-cap; TCS biggest gainer

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Learning gap, poverty, and online risks: COVID-19 impact on children

There are already an estimated 152 million children in child labor, 73 million of which are involved in hazardous work and the&#160;global health crisis is further exacerbating the situation further. ...

Shipping industry's COVID-19 resilience test could boost digitalization

The push towards digitalization in shipping industry was already happening and has been further accelerated by the pandemic as current practices are not tenable under present circumstances and would definitely not be in the future....

Health is pure science but why objectivity eludes WHO

We certainly need a global body to coordinate responses against health emergencies. However, this sheer need of humanity on this planet should not be milked by the World Organization WHO to overshadow constructive criticism and call for ref...

Videos

Latest News

Nagaland govt extends lockdown till July 15

The Nagaland government on Monday extended the lockdown in the state till July 15 to contain the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic, a government spokesperson said. The decision to extend the lockdown was taken during the state Cabinet meeting...

Mumbai mayor hospitalised for kidney stone, condition stable

Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar was on Monday hospitalised for kidney stone after she complained of shooting pain and her condition was stable, an official said. A close aide of the mayor said she had been suffering from kidney stones for a l...

U.S. Supreme Court spurns environmental challenge to Trump's border wall

The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday declined to hear a challenge by four environmental groups to the authority of President Donald Trumps administration to build his promised wall along the border with Mexico. The justices turned away an appea...

West Bengal: Left, Congress hold joint protest rallies against fuel price hike

Left parties and the Congress on Monday held protest rallies jointly at various places of West Bengal against rise in petrol and diesel prices, claiming that people already suffering from the lockdown are being made to face further hardship...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020