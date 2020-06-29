Soccer-Buffon and Chiellini sign one-year deals with Juventus

Juventus goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon and central defender Giorgio Chiellini have signed new one-year contracts to stay with the club until the end of the 2020-21 season, the reigning Italian champions announced on Monday. Buffon, 42, joined Juve from Parma in 2001 and has made over 669 appearances for the club, returning to Turin at the start of the campaign after one season with Paris St Germain.

The 2006 World Cup winner has played 13 times in all competitions this season as back-up to Wojciech Szczesny. Centre back Chiellini, 35, entering his 16th year at Juventus, has racked up 509 appearances for the club.

Both players are aiming to help Juve win a ninth consecutive league title and their first Champions League trophy since 1996. Meanwhile, Barcelona announced they have reached agreement to sell Brazil midfielder Arthur Melo to Juve in a deal worth 72 million euros ($80.91 million).

($1 = 0.8899 euros)