CSA announces men's high-performance training squad

Cricket South Africa (CSA) on Monday announced 44-member men's high-performance training squad. The list features players like Quinton de Kock, Faf du Plessis, and Kagiso Rabada.

CSA High Performance Training Squad: Quinton de Kock, Dean Elgar, Lungi Ngidi, Aiden Markram, Junior Dala, Theunis de Bruyn, Rassie van der Dussen, Shaun von Berg, Dwaine Pretorius, Henrich Klaasen, Temba Bavuma, Reeza Hendricks, Kagiso Rabada, Tabraiz Shamsi, Wiaan Mulder, Bjorn Fortuin, Andile Phehlukwayo, David Miller, Sarel Erwee, Khaya Zondo, Daryn Dupavillon, Keshav Maharaj, Senuran Muthusamy, Keagan Petersen, Imran Tahir, Lutho Sipamla, Edward Moore, Anrich Nortje, Sisanda Magala, Glenton Stuurman, Jon-Jon Smuts, Rudi Second, Pite van Biljon, Raynaard van Tonder, Gerald Coetzee, Pieter Malan, Zubayr Hamza, Janneman Malan, Faf du Plessis, Tony de Zorzi, Beuran Hendricks, Nandre Burger, George Linde and Kyle Verreynne. The players have returned to training following approval from the Minister of Sport, Arts and Culture Nathi Mthethwa.

The players will now train in small monitored groups with identified coaches from their nearest franchise teams. These sessions will be in accordance with the guidelines set out by the CSA COVID-19 steering committee and approved by the National Institute of Communicable Diseases (NICD), an arm of the National Department of Health. "We are engaged with the NICD who were comfortable with our protocols and responses to their queries for further details in some respects. Our prevention programme, besides the regular testing of players and support staff, is predicated on personal hygiene measures and creating a sanitised ecosystem. COVID-19 compliance managers at each venue have assumed responsibility to ensure all the elements of the protocol are implemented," CSA Chief Medical Officer, Dr Shuaib Manjra said in an official statement.

The plans for the commencement of training for the women's High-Performance Training Squad are underway and will be relayed as soon as possible. (ANI)