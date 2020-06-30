Left Menu
Development News Edition

Soccer-Chaos reigns at Valencia as coach is sacked, sporting director quits

Valencia have sacked coach Albert Celades and appointed long-standing club servant Voro until the end of the season, the La Liga club said in a statement on Monday. Sporting director Cesar Sanchez then announced his resignation shortly after Celades was dismissed, deepening the institutional crisis at one of Spain's most prestigious clubs.

Reuters | Updated: 30-06-2020 04:36 IST | Created: 30-06-2020 04:36 IST
Soccer-Chaos reigns at Valencia as coach is sacked, sporting director quits

Valencia have sacked coach Albert Celades and appointed long-standing club servant Voro until the end of the season, the La Liga club said in a statement on Monday.

Sporting director Cesar Sanchez then announced his resignation shortly after Celades was dismissed, deepening the institutional crisis at one of Spain's most prestigious clubs. According to Spanish media reports, Sanchez decided to resign after telling the squad earlier on Monday that Celades would remain in charge for Wednesday's game against Athletic Bilbao, only for him to be sacked hours later.

Celades is the sixth manager Valencia have sacked since the club was bought by Singaporean billionaire Peter Lim in 2014 while Sanchez, who was appointed in January, is the sixth sporting director to have left the role in the same period. Valencia appointed Celades last September after taking the surprising decision to dispense with Marcelino, who had led the club to successive top-four finishes and ended an 11-year wait for a major trophy by guiding them to win the Copa del Rey.

Celades had never previously been a first team coach at club level, building his reputation as Spain's under-21 coach and as an assistant to Julen Lopetegui with the Spain side and Real Madrid. He made a difficult start in losing his first game in charge 5-2 to Barcelona but improved his reputation by taking the team into the last 16 of the Champions League.

But they were comprehensively beaten 8-4 on aggregate by Atalanta and pressure mounted on Celades as the team's domestic form continued to decline. He was let go after Sunday's 2-0 loss at Villarreal, which followed defeat by struggling Eibar and left the team eighth in the standings on 46 points, eight behind fourth-placed Sevilla with six games remaining.

Voro, a former Valencia player who has had a variety of roles at the club, steps into the position as caretaker coach for the sixth time. He first took charge of the team when Ronald Koeman was sacked in 2008 and steered them away from the relegation zone.

TRENDING

Song Hye-Kyo gives her best wishes for #Alive, beautiful actress shows her love for Nature

New Indian Oil R&D campus would focus on deployment of technologies: Pradhan

UN highlights urgent need to tackle impact of likely electric car battery production boom

Health News Roundup: CanSino's COVID-19 vaccine candidate approved for military use in China; Australia sees biggest daily rise in COVID-19 cases in two months and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Learning gap, poverty, and online risks: COVID-19 impact on children

There are already an estimated 152 million children in child labor, 73 million of which are involved in hazardous work and the&#160;global health crisis is further exacerbating the situation further. ...

Shipping industry's COVID-19 resilience test could boost digitalization

The push towards digitalization in shipping industry was already happening and has been further accelerated by the pandemic as current practices are not tenable under present circumstances and would definitely not be in the future....

Health is pure science but why objectivity eludes WHO

We certainly need a global body to coordinate responses against health emergencies. However, this sheer need of humanity on this planet should not be milked by the World Organization WHO to overshadow constructive criticism and call for ref...

Videos

Latest News

Venezuela's Maduro orders EU envoy to leave following fresh sanctions

Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro on Monday ordered the European Union envoy to leave the country, hours after the EU announced sanctions against several officials loyal to the socialist leader.The EU subjected 11 officials to financial s...

Los Angeles records 'alarming' surge in COVID-19 cases to more than 100,000

Los Angeles County recorded an alarming one-day record spike of 2,903 new COVID-19 infections on Monday, public health officials said, warning that hospitals could soon be overwhelmed, while several U.S. states hit the brakes on reopening.L...

Google removes misleading ads in voting-related searches

Alphabet Incs Google said on Monday that it had removed search ads that charged users searching for voting information large fees for voter registration or harvested their personal data.A Google spokeswoman told Reuters that the companys mi...

U.N. to call for more aid for Syrians at virtual donor meeting

Governments are set to pledge billions of dollars in aid for Syrians at a virtual conference on Tuesday to help refugees enduring Syrias ninth year of armed conflict, as COVID-19 and high food prices worsen the plight of millions.This year,...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020