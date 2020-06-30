Left Menu
Development News Edition

Viktoria Schnaderbeck extends contract with Arsenal

Arsenal on Monday announced that Viktoria Schnaderbeck has signed a contract extension with the club.

ANI | London | Updated: 30-06-2020 12:40 IST | Created: 30-06-2020 12:40 IST
Viktoria Schnaderbeck extends contract with Arsenal
Viktoria Schnaderbeck. (Photo/ Arsenal Women Twitter) . Image Credit: ANI

Arsenal on Monday announced that Viktoria Schnaderbeck has signed a contract extension with the club. "We're delighted to confirm that Viktoria Schnaderbeck has signed a new contract, committing her future to Arsenal," the club said in a statement.

A versatile defender and captain of the Austrian national team, Schnaderbeck joined Arsenal from Bayern Munich in May 2018 and helped the club secure the FA Women's Super League title in her debut season. Arsenal women Head Coach, Joe Montemurro, said he is really delighted with Schnaderbeck committing her future to the club.

"I'm really delighted to have Viki stay with us. She's a really experienced professional who is always willing to work for the team and go that extra mile to help someone out, so she really personifies what we're trying to achieve. We're ecstatic to retain her at Arsenal," the club's official website quoted Montemurro as saying. Reflecting on the contract extension, Schnaderbeck said: "I'm truly very happy to finally make it official. It just feels so right to stay with this club with the philosophy, with the staff and players, and it's both the big picture and the small details that feel right to me."

"I still think there is so much more to come from me and now I just can't wait to be back (at London Colney) and start training, not alone, but with my teammates again!" she added. (ANI)

TRENDING

Song Hye-Kyo gives her best wishes for #Alive, beautiful actress shows her love for Nature

New Indian Oil R&D campus would focus on deployment of technologies: Pradhan

Health News Roundup: Global coronavirus deaths top half a million; Australia sees biggest daily rise in COVID-19 cases in two months and more

One Piece Chapter 984 to focus on Yamato’s disclose, mystery related to his club

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Learning gap, poverty, and online risks: COVID-19 impact on children

There are already an estimated 152 million children in child labor, 73 million of which are involved in hazardous work and the&#160;global health crisis is further exacerbating the situation further. ...

Shipping industry's COVID-19 resilience test could boost digitalization

The push towards digitalization in shipping industry was already happening and has been further accelerated by the pandemic as current practices are not tenable under present circumstances and would definitely not be in the future....

Health is pure science but why objectivity eludes WHO

We certainly need a global body to coordinate responses against health emergencies. However, this sheer need of humanity on this planet should not be milked by the World Organization WHO to overshadow constructive criticism and call for ref...

Videos

Latest News

BJP says 'Make in India', but buys from China: Rahul Gandhi

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday took a swipe at the BJP over the rising imports from China and said the ruling party says Make in India, but buys from China. Facts dont lie. BJP says Make in India. BJP does Buy from China, he said i...

India, TN, WB sign agreements to help low-income groups in Tamil Nadu get access to affordable housing

The Government of India, the Tamil Nadu government and the World Bank on Monday signed legal agreements to help low-income groups in Tamil Nadu get access to affordable housing. According to a release by the Ministry of Finance, the legal a...

Tuticorin SP shunted out, put on 'compulsory wait'

The Superintendent of Police of Tuticorin, where a father-son duo died after being allegedly thrashed by the police last week, was on Tuesday shunted out of the district and placed under compulsory wait by the Tamil Nadu government. Arun Ba...

Britain locks down city of Leicester after COVID-19 flare-up

Britain has imposed a stringent lockdown on the English city of Leicester following a local flare-up of the novel coronavirus just as Prime Minister Boris Johnson attempts to nudge the United Kingdom back to normality. The United Kingdom ha...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020