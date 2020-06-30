Viktoria Schnaderbeck extends contract with Arsenal

Arsenal on Monday announced that Viktoria Schnaderbeck has signed a contract extension with the club. "We're delighted to confirm that Viktoria Schnaderbeck has signed a new contract, committing her future to Arsenal," the club said in a statement.

A versatile defender and captain of the Austrian national team, Schnaderbeck joined Arsenal from Bayern Munich in May 2018 and helped the club secure the FA Women's Super League title in her debut season. Arsenal women Head Coach, Joe Montemurro, said he is really delighted with Schnaderbeck committing her future to the club.

"I'm really delighted to have Viki stay with us. She's a really experienced professional who is always willing to work for the team and go that extra mile to help someone out, so she really personifies what we're trying to achieve. We're ecstatic to retain her at Arsenal," the club's official website quoted Montemurro as saying. Reflecting on the contract extension, Schnaderbeck said: "I'm truly very happy to finally make it official. It just feels so right to stay with this club with the philosophy, with the staff and players, and it's both the big picture and the small details that feel right to me."

"I still think there is so much more to come from me and now I just can't wait to be back (at London Colney) and start training, not alone, but with my teammates again!" she added. (ANI)