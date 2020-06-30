Australia is the hardest team in the world to get into at the moment: Sammy-Jo Johnson

Cricketer Sammy-Jo Johnson believes that she has a strong chance of making an international debut for Australia if she keeps on performing consistently. The 27-year-old all-rounder feels that it's quite hard to get into the Australian side looking at the current scenario because everyone performs according to their role.

"I think [Australia] is the hardest team in the world to get into at the moment because they are so successful and everyone plays their role. You don't want people to get injured, but I feel like it's your only foot in the door at the moment - which is good because you want that competition," ESPNcricinfo quoted Johnson as saying. "If I can keep churning out consistent performances with the ball and bat I'm hoping going to give the selectors no reason not to pick me," she added.

The right-arm bowler has pushed hard for the international debut over the last two years. Johnson also earned a regular Australia A selection and performed brilliantly for the Brisbane Heat in the Women's Big Bash League (WBBL). "My first [Australia A] tour was to India so that was very eye-opening," she said. "I was actually very nervous because I'd never been to the subcontinent. You start second-guessing yourself a little - am I fit enough, am I strong enough?" said Johnson

"But I played really well, and really enjoyed the experience. That set me up for WBBL 4. I just had self-belief and it's funny what a bit of self-belief can do for you," she added. Johnson returned to New South Wales Breakers after playing for nine years with the Queensland Fire.

Johnson was the spearhead of the Queensland Fire attack for many seasons claiming 39 Women's National Cricket League wickets at an average of 27. (ANI)