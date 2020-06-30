2014 Adelaide Test remain very important milestone in our journey as Test side: Kohli

Indian skipper Virat Kohli on Tuesday recalled the "very special" Adelaide Test in 2014 against Australia saying that it will "always remain a very important milestone in our journey as a test side." Kohli took to Twitter to write: "Throwback to this very special and important test in our journey as the test team that we are today. Adelaide 2014 was a game filled with emotion on both sides and an amazing one for people to watch too. Although we didn't cross the line being so close, it taught us that..."

In another tweet, the skipper wrote: "anything is possible if we put our mind to it because we committed to doing something which seemed very difficult to begin with but almost pulled it off. All of us committed to it. This will always remain a very important milestone in our journey as a test side." India toured Australia for a four-match Test series in December 2014. The first match of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy played in Adelaide saw an entrancing performance from both sides.

However, despite Kohli scoring twin centuries, Michael Clarke-led side managed to secure a 48-run victory in the match. Kohli had scored 115 and 141 runs in the first and second innings respectively. Clarke then rallied his troops to a 2-0 win in the series. (ANI)