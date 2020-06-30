Left Menu
Development News Edition

Report: Rockies sign Kemp to replace Desmond

The 35-year-old Kemp had spent spring training with the Miami Marlins on a minor-league contract. The report comes one day after Colorado outfielder Ian Desmond said that he would not participate in the 2020 season.

Reuters | Updated: 30-06-2020 21:11 IST | Created: 30-06-2020 21:11 IST
Report: Rockies sign Kemp to replace Desmond

The Colorado Rockies struck a deal with veteran outfielder Matt Kemp, USA Today's Bob Nightengale reported on Tuesday. Nightengale reported on Twitter that the club signed Kemp to a minor-league deal. The 35-year-old Kemp had spent spring training with the Miami Marlins on a minor-league contract.

The report comes one day after Colorado outfielder Ian Desmond said that he would not participate in the 2020 season. Desmond's decision centered around concerns about his family amid the coronavirus pandemic as well as the state of the world in terms of racial and economic issues. A three-time All-Star, Kemp is attempting to revive his career after being released by the Cincinnati Reds in May 2019. He batted .200 with one homer, five RBIs and 19 strikeouts in 60 at-bats with the Reds.

Kemp later signed with the New York Mets and was released in July without playing in a major league game. Overall, Kemp has a .285 average over 14 big league seasons. He has 281 homers, 1,010 RBIs and 183 stolen bases while playing for the Dodgers (2006-14, 2018), San Diego Padres (2015-16), Atlanta Braves (2016-17) and Reds.

--Field Level Media

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 984 to focus on Yamato’s disclose, mystery related to his club

Song Hye-Kyo gives her best wishes for #Alive, beautiful actress shows her love for Nature

Health News Roundup: Global coronavirus deaths top half a million; Australia sees biggest daily rise in COVID-19 cases in two months and more

New Indian Oil R&D campus would focus on deployment of technologies: Pradhan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Learning gap, poverty, and online risks: COVID-19 impact on children

There are already an estimated 152 million children in child labor, 73 million of which are involved in hazardous work and the&#160;global health crisis is further exacerbating the situation further. ...

Shipping industry's COVID-19 resilience test could boost digitalization

The push towards digitalization in shipping industry was already happening and has been further accelerated by the pandemic as current practices are not tenable under present circumstances and would definitely not be in the future....

Health is pure science but why objectivity eludes WHO

We certainly need a global body to coordinate responses against health emergencies. However, this sheer need of humanity on this planet should not be milked by the World Organization WHO to overshadow constructive criticism and call for ref...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 1-Soccer-Benfica negotiating to end coach Lage's contract

Benfica are negotiating with coach Bruno Lage to end his contract, the club said in a statement to Portugals CMVM market regulator on Tuesday, one day after the teams recent dismal run continued with a 2-0 defeat at Maritimo.The club said t...

Kamran defends younger brother Umar, says Pakistan cricket failed to handle his talent

Discarded Pakistan wicketkeeper-batsman Kamran Akmal on Tuesday defended the erratic behaviour of his younger brother, Umar Akmal, saying the countrys cricket establishment has failed to handle the talented batsman. Umar is presently s...

Mamata announces free ration till June 2021, Oppn calls it political gimmick

Minutes after Prime Minister Narendra Modi promised free ration to 80 crore people till Chhath puja on Tuesday, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee announced that free rations will be provided to the people of the state till June 202...

Harmful practices rob women and girls of ‘right to reach their full potential’

Urgent, and accelerated action is needed to end female genital mutilation, child marriage, and other harmful practices and abuses carried out against women and girls, the UN sexual and reproductive health agency UNFPA, said on Tuesday, in i...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020