Three Pelicans players test positive for coronavirus
Coach Alvin Gentry, 65, told reporters on a Zoom call Tuesday that "my plan is to be with the team in Orlando, and I'm looking forward to it." The Pelicans reside in 10th place in the Western Conference with a 28-36 record.Reuters | Updated: 30-06-2020 22:44 IST | Created: 30-06-2020 22:44 IST
Three New Orleans Pelicans players have tested positive for the coronavirus, team executive vice president of basketball operations David Griffin announced Tuesday. Griffin did not reveal the identities of the players but said they are in isolation and undergoing daily tests with the ability to return to the team after two days of negative tests.
Griffin, who is a cancer survivor, also said he will join the team in Orlando, Fla., as the NBA prepares to resume its season on July 30. Coach Alvin Gentry, 65, told reporters on a Zoom call Tuesday that "my plan is to be with the team in Orlando, and I'm looking forward to it."
The Pelicans reside in 10th place in the Western Conference with a 28-36 record. They sit 3.5 games in back of the eighth-seeded Memphis Grizzlies. --Field Level Media
