Report: Blazers to sign PG Adams

The Portland Trail Blazers plan to sign point guard Jaylen Adams ahead of the NBA's restart in Orlando, Fla., ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported Tuesday. Adams, 24, was the MVP runner-up in the NBA G League this season. He averaged 20.9 points, 5.2 assists, 4.9 rebounds and 1.7 steals in 34 games (32 starts) with the Wisconsin Herd. He shot 40.1 percent from 3-point range.

He last played in the NBA in 2018-19 with the Atlanta Hawks, starting one of his 34 games and averaging 3.2 points, 1.9 assists and 1.8 rebounds in 12.6 minutes. He signed as a free agent with the Milwaukee Bucks last August but was released in October. Undrafted out of St. Bonaventure in 2018, Adams played four seasons for the Bonnies and was named the Atlantic 10 Player of the Year as a senior.

Adams would replace veteran forward Trevor Ariza, who is reportedly opting out of the Florida restart to honor a one-month visitation commitment with his son. The Trail Blazers (29-37) are in ninth place in the Western Conference, 3.5 games behind the Memphis Grizzlies.

--Field Level Media