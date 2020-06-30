Left Menu
Development News Edition

FA Clowney 'still open' with training camp approaching

But Clowney did say he intends to be signed before the start of the 2020 regular season, provided everything remains on target to begin as scheduled in September. Clowney's offseason has been inching ahead with reported offers from the Seattle Seahawks and Cleveland Browns and interest from a handful of others, per multiple reports.

Reuters | Updated: 30-06-2020 23:44 IST | Created: 30-06-2020 23:44 IST
FA Clowney 'still open' with training camp approaching

Free agent defensive end Jadeveon Clowney told ESPN he's "still open" and hasn't determined where he will sign. But Clowney did say he intends to be signed before the start of the 2020 regular season, provided everything remains on target to begin as scheduled in September.

Clowney's offseason has been inching ahead with reported offers from the Seattle Seahawks and Cleveland Browns and interest from a handful of others, per multiple reports. The Browns reportedly offered the three-time Pro Bowl selection a deal worth $15 million for 2020 and also floated a separate, multi-year deal. Clowney turned them down.

The Tennessee Titans reportedly kicked the tires on Clowney and it's unclear whether the Seahawks are still open to bringing the 27-year-old back. Clowney has tallied 32 sacks in 75 career games. He also has a noteworthy injury history, which includes microfracture surgery on his knee and core muscle surgery after the 2019 season.

--Field Level Media

TRENDING

Costa Rican coffee may go unharvested as pandemic creates migrant worker shortage

Scientists demonstrate speed, precision of in situ planetary dating device

Cobra Kai Season 3 won’t mark end, will start with final moments of Season 2

Joaquim Pinto de Oliveira (Tebas): Google doodle on famous Brazilian architect, engineer

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Shipping industry's COVID-19 resilience test could boost digitalization

The push towards digitalization in shipping industry was already happening and has been further accelerated by the pandemic as current practices are not tenable under present circumstances and would definitely not be in the future....

Health is pure science but why objectivity eludes WHO

We certainly need a global body to coordinate responses against health emergencies. However, this sheer need of humanity on this planet should not be milked by the World Organization WHO to overshadow constructive criticism and call for ref...

How donor funds pouring in to tackle COVID-19 but sans of holistic and integrated approach

In their initial response plans to COVID-19 pandemic, the funding agencies were focused on healthcare by strengthening prevention, detection, surveillance, and case management but now they seem to diversify their funding pattern. However, e...

Videos

Latest News

FACTBOX-Latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus

The United States should not bank on the availability of a safe and effective COVID-19 vaccine, the governments top infectious diseases expert said on Tuesday, and he warned that the daily surge in cases could more than double if Americans ...

3 injured in explosion at medical clinic in Iran's capital

Iranian state television is reporting an explosion in a medical clinic in northern Tehran has injured at least three people. The ensuing fire began Tuesday night in a medical clinic in Irans capital and state TV said firefighters were battl...

Three deadly blasts rock Ethiopian capital during protests -police

Three blasts injured and killed an unspecified number of people in the Ethiopian capital on Tuesday during protests sparked by the death of a popular singer, federal police commissioner told state news agencies.Some of those who planted the...

Biden attacks Trump's handling of COVID-19 as U.S. cases rise

Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden on Tuesday launched a fresh attack on President Donald Trumps historic mismanagement of the coronavirus pandemic as the number of confirmed cases in many states rises. Speaking in his hometown of ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020