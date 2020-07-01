Orioles sign No. 2 pick Kjerstad

Arkansas outfielder Heston Kjerstad, the No. 2 pick in the 2020 MLB Draft, signed with the Baltimore Orioles on Tuesday. He is the third of the Orioles' six selections to sign a contract, with No. 30 overall pick Jordan Westburg and No. 37 Hudson Haskin signing over the weekend.

Kjerstad signed for a $5.2 million bonus, per multiple reports. His actual bonus pool slot was $7.79 million and represented a majority of the team's payroll allotment of $13.9 million. By taking less money, Kjerstad allowed around $2.5 million of the Orioles' allotted pool to be used to sign other players.

"We felt like he was the best left-handed hitter in the country this year," GM Mike Elias said of Kjerstad last month. "The thing we like about him the most besides the bat and the makeup and who he is and where he comes from, is that his power is truly foul pole to foul pole, all fields, all types of pitches. He's a monster." With no minor league baseball season, the Orioles are putting their recent picks through training via Zoom calls focused on training routines, nutrition and other professional guidance, the team said.

--Field Level Media