South Africa's 3TC match rescheduled to July 18

Cricket South Africa on Wednesday announced a new date for the 3TCricket match which will now be played on July 18, the Nelson Mandela International Day. During the 3TCricket match, three teams of eight will play in a single match, competing for the inaugural Solidarity Cup.

The news comes after return to practice and play approval was granted by the Minister of Sport, Arts and Culture, Nathi Mthethwa on June 26. The match details remain the same with SuperSport Park as the hosting venue and the starting time being 11:00 (SAST). The three teams competing for the Solidarity Cup will be captained by AB de Villiers, Kagiso Rabada, and Quinton de Kock.

CSA Acting Chief Executive Jacques Faul said Nelson Mandela International Day is the most appropriate day to hold the event. "It's very exciting to get live cricket, featuring our top players, back on our TV screens again. I can't think of a more appropriate day on which to hold this game than Nelson Mandela Day when its prime objective is to raise funds for those who have been badly affected by the coronavirus," Faul said in a statement.

"It is still nearly three weeks away, so it also gives our players more time to prepare properly and to minimise the chance of injuries. I would like to thank the Government and our own medical team once again for everything they have done to make a return to training and playing possible and I would also like to add special thanks to the incredible sponsors involved in this event for their continued commitment towards the match and its beneficiary, the Hardship Fund," he added. (ANI)