Left Menu
Development News Edition

India's TT stars to extend help to 130 fraternity members after raising more than Rs 10 lakh

India's leading players Sharath Kamal and G Sathiyan will be extending financial help to more than 130 needy members of the table tennis fraternity amid the COVID-19 pandemic after raising more than Rs 13 lakh for charity.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-07-2020 14:16 IST | Created: 01-07-2020 14:16 IST
India's TT stars to extend help to 130 fraternity members after raising more than Rs 10 lakh

India's leading players Sharath Kamal and G Sathiyan will be extending financial help to more than 130 needy members of the table tennis fraternity amid the COVID-19 pandemic after raising more than Rs 13 lakh for charity. The original goal of the paddlers was to raise Rs 10 lakh but with more funds coming in, they can now help at least 130. The needy will receive a one-time grant of Rs 10000 each. Former player Neha Aggarwal is helping Sharath and Sathiyan in the initiative. Promoters of the Ultimate Table Tennis (UTT) league, Vita Dani and Niraj Bajaj, have also made a contribution.

Financial help will be provided to players, coaches and umpires who have been hit hard by the financial impact of the pandemic. "We initially planned to help around 100 people but the response has been great and now we can help at least 30 more. We are accepting donations till Sunday and after that we will take a call on how many more we can help.

"I really want to thank the donors for their contribution," Sharath told PTI. Sharath and Sathiyan had initially come together to help eight local coaches in Chennai. Neha then joined the duo to take the 'Our Chance to Serve' initiative to a bigger stage which has raised more than the targeted amount following UTT's support. "UTT has been playing a constructive role in not only developing the sport of table tennis but also supporting its many stakeholders. At a time when lives and livelihoods are in distress, this initiative is indeed the need of the hour. "We believe our contribution will be able to support the people in need and strengthen their resolve during these tough times," UTT co-promoters Dani and Bajaj said in a joint statement..

TRENDING

Costa Rican coffee may go unharvested as pandemic creates migrant worker shortage

Cobra Kai Season 3 won’t mark end, will start with final moments of Season 2

Scientists demonstrate speed, precision of in situ planetary dating device

Joaquim Pinto de Oliveira (Tebas): Google doodle on famous Brazilian architect, engineer

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Shipping industry's COVID-19 resilience test could boost digitalization

The push towards digitalization in shipping industry was already happening and has been further accelerated by the pandemic as current practices are not tenable under present circumstances and would definitely not be in the future....

Health is pure science but why objectivity eludes WHO

We certainly need a global body to coordinate responses against health emergencies. However, this sheer need of humanity on this planet should not be milked by the World Organization WHO to overshadow constructive criticism and call for ref...

How donor funds pouring in to tackle COVID-19 but sans of holistic and integrated approach

In their initial response plans to COVID-19 pandemic, the funding agencies were focused on healthcare by strengthening prevention, detection, surveillance, and case management but now they seem to diversify their funding pattern. However, e...

Videos

Latest News

Germany easing entry rules for 11 non-EU nations

Germany says it is easing restrictions on travellers from up to 11 countries outside the European Union -- but not the full list recommended by the European Union. The Interior Ministry said that, as of Thursday, people from Australia, Geor...

Volvo Cars recalls nearly 2.1 million cars worldwide

Volvo Cars said Wednesday that it is recalling nearly 2.1 million vehicles worldwide as a preventive measure after the company discovered that a steel wire connected to the front seat belts can be weakened. The front seat belts are anchored...

MoRTH prepares blueprint for scheme of cashless treatment of motor accident victims

Ministry of Road Transport and Highways has prepared a blueprint for implementing the scheme of cashless treatment of motor accident victims, as contemplated under the MV Act 2019. This includes treatment of victims during the crucial Golde...

Chairs not banned on Christopher Nolan’s sets, spokesperson on social media criticism

Director Christopher Nolan does not ban chairs from his sets, his spokesperson said debunking social media criticism around the rule. Stories about what Nolan bans on his movie sets started doing the round on social media after Variety publ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020