Left Menu
Development News Edition

Soccer-French teenage defender Kouassi joins Bayern from PSG

French defender Tanguy Kouassy has joined Bayern Munich on a four-year contract from Paris St Germain, the German champions said on Wednesday. It is the 18-year-old Kouassi's first professional contract after three seasons at PSG's youth academy, although he has featured in the first team, making his debut in December 2019. "I’m very happy to be able to play for FC Bayern.

Reuters | Paris | Updated: 01-07-2020 14:35 IST | Created: 01-07-2020 14:20 IST
Soccer-French teenage defender Kouassi joins Bayern from PSG
Representative Image

French defender Tanguy Kouassy has joined Bayern Munich on a four-year contract from Paris St Germain, the German champions said on Wednesday. It is the 18-year-old Kouassi's first professional contract after three seasons at PSG's youth academy, although he has featured in the first team, making his debut in December 2019.

"I'm very happy to be able to play for FC Bayern. It's a big club, rich in tradition. I really hope I'll be able to establish myself here and play a lot of matches. For that I'll work hard," Kouassi, who has been featuring in France's youth national teams, said in a team statement. "We're very happy that we've been able to bring Tanguy Kouassi to FC Bayern. In our opinion he's one of the biggest talents in Europe," said Bayern's board member for sport Hasan Salihamidzic.

"His best position is central defender, but he can fill several positions. We're sure he'll have a great career in Munich and will strengthen our team."

TRENDING

Costa Rican coffee may go unharvested as pandemic creates migrant worker shortage

Cobra Kai Season 3 won’t mark end, will start with final moments of Season 2

Scientists demonstrate speed, precision of in situ planetary dating device

Joaquim Pinto de Oliveira (Tebas): Google doodle on famous Brazilian architect, engineer

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Shipping industry's COVID-19 resilience test could boost digitalization

The push towards digitalization in shipping industry was already happening and has been further accelerated by the pandemic as current practices are not tenable under present circumstances and would definitely not be in the future....

Health is pure science but why objectivity eludes WHO

We certainly need a global body to coordinate responses against health emergencies. However, this sheer need of humanity on this planet should not be milked by the World Organization WHO to overshadow constructive criticism and call for ref...

How donor funds pouring in to tackle COVID-19 but sans of holistic and integrated approach

In their initial response plans to COVID-19 pandemic, the funding agencies were focused on healthcare by strengthening prevention, detection, surveillance, and case management but now they seem to diversify their funding pattern. However, e...

Videos

Latest News

Dustin Hoffman to star in Broadway revival of 'Our Town'

Hollywood veteran Dustin Hoffman will feature in the 2021 revival production of Our Town on Broadway. Renowned producer Scott Rudin is attached to back the staging, which will be directed by Bartlett Sher of To Kill A Mockingbird fame, repo...

Resolve risky exporters' issue immediately, release refunds: FIEO

Exporters body FIEO on Wednesday demanded fast resolution of issues related to risky exporters and immediate release of their refunds to help them tide over the problems arising due to COVID-19 pandemic. The Federation of Indian Export Orga...

Outflanked by China in Africa, Taiwan eyes unrecognised Somaliland

Taiwan and the breakaway African region of Somaliland will establish representative offices in each others capitals, Foreign Minister Joseph Wu said on Wednesday, as a diplomatic tug-of-war escalates with Beijing. Taiwan has formal diplomat...

Germany easing entry rules for 11 non-EU nations

Germany says it is easing restrictions on travellers from up to 11 countries outside the European Union -- but not the full list recommended by the European Union. The Interior Ministry said that, as of Thursday, people from Australia, Geor...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020