CWI board member calls for Phil Simmons' removal

A board member of the Cricket West Indies (CWI) has asked for the immediate sacking of Phil Simmons as the head coach left the team's bio-secure bubble in Manchester to attend a funeral.

ANI | London | Updated: 01-07-2020 16:50 IST | Created: 01-07-2020 16:50 IST
Windies coach Phil Simmons (file image). Image Credit: ANI

A board member of the Cricket West Indies (CWI) has asked for the immediate sacking of Phil Simmons as the head coach left the team's bio-secure bubble in Manchester to attend a funeral. Conde Riley, board member of the CWI has also described Simmons' decision to attend a family funeral as inconsiderate and reckless, ESPNCricinfo reported.

Upon returning from the funeral, Simmons was obliged to go into quarantine in the team hotel upon his return. "I just heard on the radio that our head coach Phil Simmons attended a funeral recently and is now being quarantined as a result. If this is true I am calling for his immediate removal as head coach," ESPNCricinfo quoted Riley as saying.

"I am being bombarded by concerned parents and members of the BCA. This behaviour is inconsiderate and reckless. It endangers the lives of those 25 young men in the UK and in fact the entire management team and cannot be tolerated," he added. When Simmons had gone out to attend the funeral, CWI had confirmed that the head coach had sought permission from the cricket board.

"The entire process of his exit and re-entry to the bio-secure location was approved and managed by the medical teams of the CWI and the ECB and strictly followed protocols set up prior to the tour which addressed such scenarios," the statement had said. All international cricket has been suspended since March this year due to the coronavirus pandemic, however, the series between England and West Indies will mark the return of international cricket.

The West Indies squad will live, train and play in a 'bio-secure' environment in England during the seven weeks of the tour, as part of the comprehensive medical and operations plans to ensure player and staff safety. The bio-secure protocols will also restrict movement in and out of the venues. England and West Indies will take on each other in the three-match Test series.

The first Test is slated to begin from July 8. (ANI)

