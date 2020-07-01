Leicestershire players resume training despite second lockdown

Left Menu
Leicestershire's players have resumed training at Grace Road despite a second lockdown in the city of Leicester.

01-07-2020
Representative image . Image Credit: ANI

Leicestershire's players have resumed training at Grace Road despite a second lockdown in the city of Leicester. The players belonging to the club came off furlough on Wednesday to prepare for the upcoming County Championship, ESPNCricinfo reported.

As per a report in ESPNCricinfo, Leicester's period in lockdown has been extended by at least two-weeks after a surge of Covid-19 cases in the area. The club has confirmed that players are training in individual one-hour time slots with a coach following consultation with Leicester City Council and the ECB.

"The Fischer County Ground has been extensively cleaned with the very latest regulations and procedures put in place to ensure the safety of players and staff whilst at the ground," the club said in an official statement. "The Fischer County Ground will remain closed to the public and will only allow for a limited number of personnel to be on-site at any time," it added.

The delayed 2020 county season is due to begin on August 1. All international cricket has been suspended since March due to the coronavirus pandemic.

However, the series between England and West Indies will mark the return of international cricket. England and West Indies will take on each other in the three-match Test series.

The first Test is slated to begin from July 8. (ANI)

