Jurgen Klopp's management style benefits the world, says Pep Guardiola

Manchester City's manager Pep Guardiola has said that he admires the way Jurgen Klopp's clubs play football. Under Klopp, Liverpool recently secured the Premier League title after a span of thirty years.

The side achieved the feat as Chelsea defeated Manchester City 2-1 and with this, Liverpool gained an unassailable 23-point lead at the top. "As a human being first, I don't know him that well. We had dinner together once. I admire him, the way his teams in Liverpool and Dortmund, this type of football that his teams produce always is a benefit for world football," Goal.com quoted Guardiola as saying.

"It is a massive, positive thing to try and always score goals. Jurgen is a big, big example for this. He wants to win and I want to win but when it is finished the game is over, it is done. He is my colleague and after my career I want to have a good relationship with all the managers," he added. Guardiola's City beat the Reds to the Premier League title last season by a solitary point, but this time the fortunes changed for Liverpool.

Liverpool will next take on Manchester City in the Premier League on Thursday. "In sport, you have to prove a point every time. We are incredibly satisfied with what we have done and what we are doing but for athletes it is never enough. The past is the past, memories, but the show must go on. It's a new chapter in our lives and we have to live it," Guardiola said.

Manager Jurgen Klopp has guided Liverpool to domestic, continental, and global crowns over the course of the last 12 months. Under Klopp, Liverpool managed to win the Champions League and FIFA Club World Cup. (ANI)