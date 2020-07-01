The following are the top sports stories at 2100 hours: SPO-CRI-IPL-SPONSORSHIP IPL GC yet to happen, BCCI unlikely to sever ties if 'exit clause' favours VIVO By Kushan Sarkar New Delhi, Jul 1 (PTI) The BCCI is unlikely to sever ties with IPL title sponsors VIVO if the "exit clause" favours the Chinese mobile phone company, a senior BCCI official said on Wednesday but did not reveal when the event's much-hyped governing council meeting to review this will be held. SPO-CRI-ICC-2NDLD MANOHAR Manohar steps down from ICC chairman's post, BCCI expected to have bigger say Dubai, Jul 1 (PTI) Shashank Manohar on Wednesday stepped down as the International Cricket Council's first independent chairman, ending a stint which coincided with the BCCI losing its influence in the world body.

SPO-CRI-JADEJA-WISDEN Jadeja rated as India's Test cricket 'MVP' in 21st century New Delhi, Jul 1 (PTI) Flamboyant all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja has been named as India's most valuable Test player in the 21st century by the Wisden magazine. SPO-CRI-SIMMONS Simmons attends funeral on England tour, CWI board member calls for his removal London, Jul 1 (PTI) A Cricket West Indies board official has sought the "immediate removal" of head coach Phil Simmons for moving out of the team's bio-secure location to attend his father-in-law's funeral ahead of the three-Test series against England beginning July 8.

SPO-CRI-DEVILLIERS 2015 WC heartbreak wore me down, played huge role in sudden retirement decision: de Villiers New Delhi, Jul 1 (PTI) Former South Africa skipper A B de Villiers said that the semifinal loss to New Zealand in the 2015 World Cup wore him down for about a year and played a huge role in his sudden decision to retire from international cricket. SPO-DUTEE People look at me and my partner differently, but it doesn't matter: Dutee Chand New Delhi, Jul 1 (PTI) Star Indian sprinter Dutee Chand concedes that her revelation of being in a same-sex relationship last year led to people looking at her "differently" but insists that it doesn't bother her one bit.

SPO-CRI-SL-PROBE-SANGA Sangakkara asked to give statement in Lanka's 2011 WC probe: Reports Colombo, Jul 1 (PTI) Former Sri Lanka captain Kumar Sangakkara has been asked to record his statement in front of a special investigating unit of the Sports Ministry probing allegations that the country's 2011 World Cup Final loss to India was fixed, local media reported here. SPO-AFC-CUP-IND India among five bidders for 2027 Asian Cup New Delhi, Jul 1 (PTI) India has bid for the 2027 Asian Cup hosting rights along with four other countries, the Asian Football Federation (AFC) has revealed.

SPO-BOX-VIJENDER With promoter Top Rank restarting action in US, Vijender eyeing pro bout in next couple of months New Delhi, Jul 1 (PTI) More than six months have passed since he last stepped into the ring but Indian boxing star Vijender Singh is hopeful of getting back to competition in the next three months after his US-based promoter restarted bouts earlier this month. SPO-GOLF-ATWAL After passing COVID-19 protocols, fitter and rejuvenated Atwal set for Rocket Mortgage Detroit, Jul 1 (PTI) Indian golfer Arjun Atwal tested negative for COVID-19 in an on-arrival test ahead of this week's Rocket Mortgage Classic on the PGA Tour, leaving him relieved and excited in equal measure as he geared up to compete amid the health crisis.

SPO-CRI-PAK-PLAYERS-DEPARTURE Second group of COVID-negative Pakistan players to depart for UK on Friday Lahore, Jul 1 (PTI) Six Pakistani cricketers, who became eligible to join the squad in England after testing negative for COVID-19 following two tests, will leave for Manchester on Friday. SPO-CRI-ENG-STOKES-COACH 'Talismanic' Stokes will do a great job as skipper, says England coach Southampton, Jul 1 (PTI) England coach Chris Silverwood believes star all-rounder Ben Stokes will make up for a great leader when he replaces Joe Root as captain for the first Test against the West Indies starting here on July 8.

SPO-TT-INITIATIVE India's TT stars to extend help to 130 fraternity members after raising more than Rs 10 lakh New Delhi, Jul 1 (PTI) India's leading players Sharath Kamal and G Sathiyan will be extending financial help to more than 130 needy members of the table tennis fraternity amid the COVID-19 pandemic after raising more than Rs 13 lakh for charity. SPO-CRI-WOOD Stokes will be brilliant as captain: Wood London, Jul 1 (PTI) Fast bowler Mark Wood expects star all-rounder Ben Stokes to do a brilliant job as England captain in the first Test against the West Indies despite the lack of leadership experience.

SPO-IPL-ROYALS-BCCI Rajasthan Royals tie up with BCCI to offer sports marketing course for IPL players New Delhi, Jul 1 (PTI) In their bid to help professional cricketers gain valuable life-skills after their retirement, IPL franchise Rajasthan Royals, in a tie-up with the BCCI, will be offering a course in Sports Marketing for all those who have played Indian Premier League..