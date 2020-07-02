Left Menu
Development News Edition

PREVIEW-Golf-Simpson narrows focus in pursuit of third title of season

Webb Simpson is on the hunt for his third win of the PGA Tour season at this week's Rocket Mortgage Classic in Detroit with golf's top five players missing the tournament. Webb claimed victory by one stroke over Abraham Ancer at the RBC Heritage in Hilton Head, South Carolina, this month but pulled out of the Travelers Championship after his daughter, who later tested negative, was showing symptoms of COVID-19.

Reuters | Updated: 02-07-2020 00:56 IST | Created: 02-07-2020 00:56 IST
PREVIEW-Golf-Simpson narrows focus in pursuit of third title of season

Webb Simpson is on the hunt for his third win of the PGA Tour season at this week's Rocket Mortgage Classic in Detroit with golf's top five players missing the tournament.

Webb claimed victory by one stroke over Abraham Ancer at the RBC Heritage in Hilton Head, South Carolina, this month but pulled out of the Travelers Championship after his daughter, who later tested negative, was showing symptoms of COVID-19. "In Hilton Head we only focused on a couple of swing thoughts... we really, really honed in on it and that made me feel a lot clearer over the golf ball," said Simpson, who beat Tony Finau in a playoff at the Phoenix Open in February.

"My bad shots were better, my good shots were better, and that's kind of what we're going to try to do this week," said the 34-year-old American. "Just kind of keep it as simple as we can." The fourth PGA Tour event since the season returned from its coronavirus shutdown, the tournament will be played without fans, after a sixth player, American Chad Campbell, tested positive for COVID-19 on Tuesday.

"The lengths that the Tour is going to make sure everyplace we go is safe and secure and our testing and all that, I feel very good about being out here," said Simpson. "But I do think the elephant in the room and the tough thing that they're dealing with every week is these positives."

Other favourites include England's Tyrrell Hatton, who won the Arnold Palmer invitational in March and finished tied for third at the RBC Heritage, world number seven Patrick Reed and the long-hitting Bryson DeChambeau. He hopes his latest experiment - putting on 25 pounds to add power to his drives - will continue to pay off, after six straight top-10 finishes.

DeChambeau's daily diet includes a breakfast of four eggs, five pieces of bacon, toast and two protein shakes, followed by a peanut butter and jelly sandwich, and a steak-and-potatoes dinner. "Over the long run, I'm looking at this as a long-term investment, this driving stuff," said DeChambeau, who finished the Travelers Championship tied for sixth. "I want this to work really, really well for majors, especially majors."

TRENDING

Crash Landing on You Season 2 started filming? Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin to create another wave

Rainforest Alliance aims to help ethical growers get climate-smart

India invites Dutch firms for investments in healthcare, agri sectors

Nigerian model Dimssoo accuses Beyonce for cultural misrepresentation of Africa

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Shipping industry's COVID-19 resilience test could boost digitalization

The push towards digitalization in shipping industry was already happening and has been further accelerated by the pandemic as current practices are not tenable under present circumstances and would definitely not be in the future....

Health is pure science but why objectivity eludes WHO

We certainly need a global body to coordinate responses against health emergencies. However, this sheer need of humanity on this planet should not be milked by the World Organization WHO to overshadow constructive criticism and call for ref...

How donor funds pouring in to tackle COVID-19 but sans of holistic and integrated approach

In their initial response plans to COVID-19 pandemic, the funding agencies were focused on healthcare by strengthening prevention, detection, surveillance, and case management but now they seem to diversify their funding pattern. However, e...

Videos

Latest News

Assam reports 548 coronavirus cases; total count 8,955

Assam reported 548 new COVID-19 cases, pushing the total number of infections in the state to 8,955, Minister for Health and Family Welfare Himanta Biswa Sarma said on Wednesday. So far, 12 people have died from the infection in the state. ...

In Brazil, deliverymen for Uber, other apps protest amid pandemic

Over a thousand food deliverymen on motorcycles gathered in So Paulo on Wednesday to protest their work conditions, set by Uber and other apps, with their services in high demand due to coronavirus lockdowns. The drivers seek better pay and...

Double murder accused commits suicide in Hyderabad

A man who was accused in a double murder case has committed suicide at his residence in Hyderabad on Wednesday. The incident took place two days after the man had allegedly killed his two sisters.According to the police, a man has committed...

Mexican president to hold first meeting with Trump on July 8

Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador will hold bilateral talks with U.S. counterpart Donald Trump on July 8 in Washington, where he will underline his commitment to trade and investment, Mexicos foreign minister said on Wednesday.T...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020