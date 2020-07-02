Second-round RB Dillon signs contract with Packers

Running back A.J. Dillon signed his rookie contract with the Green Bay Packers on Wednesday. Dillon, selected by the Packers in the second round of the 2020 NFL Draft, posted a photo of the transaction on Twitter.

Dillon becomes the fifth Green Bay draft pick to sign a rookie deal, joining guard Simon Stepaniak (sixth round), guard Jon Runyan (sixth round), linebacker/defensive end Jonathan Garvin (seventh round) and safety Vernon Scott (seventh round). The Packers still need to sign quarterback Jordan Love (first round), tight end Josiah Deguara (third round), linebacker Kamal Martin (fifth round) and center Jake Hanson (sixth round). Dillon exited his junior season in 2019 as Boston College's all-time leading rusher with 4,382 yards. He finished with 38 touchdowns in three seasons.

Dillon rushed for 1,589 yards and 14 touchdowns as a 2017 freshman and ran for 1,108 yards and 10 scores the following season. He finished fourth in the nation with a career-high 1,685 yards and 14 scores in 2019. Dillon will join fellow running backs Aaron Jones and Jamaal Williams in the backfield in Green Bay.

--Field Level Media