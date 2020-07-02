Left Menu
Development News Edition

Rugby-Former Springbok hooker handed eight-year doping ban

Former South Africa player Chiliboy Ralepelle has been handed a career-ending eight-year ban for doping, some 18 months after testing positive for a banned substance, South Africa’s Institute for Drug-free Sport said on Wednesday.

Reuters | Cape Town | Updated: 02-07-2020 01:46 IST | Created: 02-07-2020 01:46 IST
Rugby-Former Springbok hooker handed eight-year doping ban

Former South Africa player Chiliboy Ralepelle has been handed a career-ending eight-year ban for doping, some 18 months after testing positive for a banned substance, South Africa’s Institute for Drug-free Sport said on Wednesday. It is a second drugs ban for the 33-year-old hooker, who served a two-year suspension between 2014 and 2016 following a positive out-of-competition test while at French club Toulouse.

His lawyer, Hendrik Hugo, told local media there were “good grounds” to appeal the latest ban. Ralepelle, the first black player to captain South Africa in a non-test clash against a World XV in Leicester in 2006, had tested positive for the banned anabolic agent, Zeranol, during an out-of-competition test in January last year, the Institute for Drug-free Sport said.

“The athlete challenged the doping charge and was afforded the opportunity to seek legal counsel to present his case and version of events to the Independent Doping Tribunal Panel,” the body said in a statement. “The hearings were adjourned multiple times and were held over a period of six months. The panel reached a decision first on the merits of the case where they found the player guilty of a doping offense.

“The Zeranol positive case was his third positive dope test during his playing career within a 10-year period, however the player’s first positive case was ruled a ‘no fault decision’ and he then received a reprimand.” That positive test was at the end of the Springboks' year-end tour to Europe in 2010.

“The panel had to refer to sports jurisprudence to determine the appropriate sanction which they ruled to be the player’s second doping offence,” it added. Ralepelle, who last played for the Sharks in 2019, has 21 days to appeal. (Writing by Mark Gleeson in Cape Town; Editing by Toby Davis)

TRENDING

Crash Landing on You Season 2 started filming? Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin to create another wave

Rainforest Alliance aims to help ethical growers get climate-smart

India invites Dutch firms for investments in healthcare, agri sectors

Nigerian model Dimssoo accuses Beyonce for cultural misrepresentation of Africa

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Shipping industry's COVID-19 resilience test could boost digitalization

The push towards digitalization in shipping industry was already happening and has been further accelerated by the pandemic as current practices are not tenable under present circumstances and would definitely not be in the future....

Health is pure science but why objectivity eludes WHO

We certainly need a global body to coordinate responses against health emergencies. However, this sheer need of humanity on this planet should not be milked by the World Organization WHO to overshadow constructive criticism and call for ref...

How donor funds pouring in to tackle COVID-19 but sans of holistic and integrated approach

In their initial response plans to COVID-19 pandemic, the funding agencies were focused on healthcare by strengthening prevention, detection, surveillance, and case management but now they seem to diversify their funding pattern. However, e...

Videos

Latest News

Hong Kong Police arrest over 370 people for using their freedom of speech and expression

On the first day after China passed the national security law, the Hong Kong Police arrested over 370 people for participating in the pro-democracy march. On the annual July 1 pro-democracy march, more than 370 people were arrested and the ...

Ukraine central bank chief abruptly resigns, citing political pressure

Ukraines Central Bank Governor Yakiv Smoliy unexpectedly submitted his resignation on Wednesday, citing systematic political pressure on the banks activities and attempts to curb its independence. If the resignation is accepted by President...

Mexico celebrates start of new trade accord with US, Canada

Mexico celebrated the implementation of a new free trade agreement with Canada and the United States that it hopes will lead to more investment in its struggling economy. President Andrs Manuel Obrador will travel to Washington July 8-9 to ...

U.S. warns firms of human rights abuse risks in China's Xinjiang province

The United States on Wednesday issued an advisory warning U.S. companies about the risks faced from maintaining supply chains associated with human rights abuses in Chinas western Xinjiang province.The advisory, issued by the U.S. State, Tr...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020