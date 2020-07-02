Left Menu
Reports: Cards to face White Sox in 'Field of Dreams' game

The Cardinals will be the replacement team for the New York Yankees and will face the Chicago White Sox in the "Field of Dreams" game at Dyersville, Iowa, multiple media outlets reported Wednesday. The unique game, originally scheduled for Aug. 13, will be played in a temporary stadium build for the occasion on the filming location of the 1989 movie "Field of Dreams" starring Kevin Costner.

Major League Baseball is building it and has decided that the St. Louis Cardinals will come. The Cardinals will be the replacement team for the New York Yankees and will face the Chicago White Sox in the "Field of Dreams" game at Dyersville, Iowa, multiple media outlets reported Wednesday.

The unique game, originally scheduled for Aug. 13, will be played in a temporary stadium build for the occasion on the filming location of the 1989 movie "Field of Dreams" starring Kevin Costner. A revised 60-game schedule, necessitated by the coronavirus pandemic, has not yet been released. The original plan was to construct an 8,000-seat stadium, but it is unknown if fans will be able to attend. The MLB season is scheduled start July 23 without fans in the stands.

The participation of the White Sox was logical since the movie references the 1919 "Black Sox" scandal while featuring Ray Liotta as former White Sox outfielder "Shoeless" Joe Jackson. Both Chicago and St. Louis are less than 400 miles from the Dyersville venue. The contest was originally scheduled as a home game for the White Sox and was to be the opener of a three-game series against the Yankees.

The White Sox and Cardinals have played each other 29 times since first meeting in interleague play in 1997, with the Cardinals holding a 17-12 advantage in the all-time series. --Field Level Media

