Left Menu
Development News Edition

Fulton quits as NZ batting coach, to take up head coach job in Canterbury

"He's carved an impressive pathway as a coach, from the New Zealand Under 19s to the winter training squads and now moving into a head coach role, which we're fully supportive of. "With the BLACKCAPS entering a winter period at home we'll take some time to consider our options in terms of a replacement for Pete." Fulton will begin his stint with Canterbury Cricket on August 1..

PTI | Auckland | Updated: 02-07-2020 10:09 IST | Created: 02-07-2020 10:09 IST
Fulton quits as NZ batting coach, to take up head coach job in Canterbury

Peter Fulton has quit as New Zealand's batting coach to take up the job of head coach of the Canterbury men's team, the country's cricket board said on Thursday. Fulton, a former international player who featured in 23 Tests and 49 ODIs for New Zealand, took up the position with the national team in August 2019 and travelled to Sri Lanka and Australia besides being part of the home tours against England and India.

Fulton said he had enjoyed his time with the national team but the Canterbury offer was hard to ignore. "It's been an honour to get back involved with the national team and I'd like to thank the players and staff for making me feel so welcome," the 41-year-old former right-handed batsman said in a statement on New Zealand Cricket (NZC) website. "The Canterbury role appealed to me in terms of my aspirations to be a head coach and further my development in the game.

"The chance to spend more time at home with my young family and coach my home province were also motivating factors in applying for the job," he added. NZC general manager, high performance, Bryan Stronach congratulated Fulton on the appointment and wished him success.

"Pete's a respected figure who has contributed a lot to the BLACKCAPS set-up and built strong relationships in his time with the team," he said. "He's carved an impressive pathway as a coach, from the New Zealand Under 19s to the winter training squads and now moving into a head coach role, which we're fully supportive of.

"With the BLACKCAPS entering a winter period at home we'll take some time to consider our options in terms of a replacement for Pete." Fulton will begin his stint with Canterbury Cricket on August 1..

TRENDING

Crash Landing on You Season 2 started filming? Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin to create another wave

India invites Dutch firms for investments in healthcare, agri sectors

Rainforest Alliance aims to help ethical growers get climate-smart

Nigerian model Dimssoo accuses Beyonce for cultural misrepresentation of Africa

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Shipping industry's COVID-19 resilience test could boost digitalization

The push towards digitalization in shipping industry was already happening and has been further accelerated by the pandemic as current practices are not tenable under present circumstances and would definitely not be in the future....

Health is pure science but why objectivity eludes WHO

We certainly need a global body to coordinate responses against health emergencies. However, this sheer need of humanity on this planet should not be milked by the World Organization WHO to overshadow constructive criticism and call for ref...

Videos

Latest News

Australia steps up police patrols in Melbourne's locked down virus hotspots

Australian police set up suburban checkpoints in coronavirus hotspots in Melbourne on Thursday and were considering using drones to enforce stay-at-home orders as authorities struggled to contain new outbreaks in the countrys second-largest...

Bajaj Auto reports 31 pc drop in June sales

Bajaj Auto on Thursday reported a 31 per cent decline in its total sales at 2,78,097 units in June as against 4,04,624 units in the same month last year. Domestic sales declined by 34 per cent at 1,51,189 units last month as compared to 2,2...

China's blue chip index near 2-1/2-year high on stimulus, Hong Kong up

China stocks rallied on Thursday, with the blue chip index hitting a near a two-and-half-year high, boosted by more government spending to prop up the economy.Hong Kong shares also gained after a security law went into effect in the city th...

Bars, restaurants pay price for California virus surge

California took a big step back in reopening its economy on Wednesday as Gov. Gavin Newsom shut down bars, wineries, museums, movie theaters and inside restaurant dining across most of the state for three weeks amid troubling increases in c...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020