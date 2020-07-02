Left Menu
West Indies' legendary batsman Everton Weekes dies at 95

West Indies' legendary batsman Everton Weekes died on Wednesday at the age of 95 years.

ANI | St John's | Updated: 02-07-2020 10:34 IST
Image Credit: ANI

West Indies' legendary batsman Everton Weekes died on Wednesday at the age of 95 years. Weekes was part of the famous Three Ws - alongside Frank Worrell and Clyde Walcott.

He made his Test debut at age of 22 against England at Kensington Oval in 1948 under the captaincy of George Headley and his final match was against Pakistan in Trinidad a decade later. In his career, Weekes played 48 Test matches and made 4,455 runs at an average of 58.61 per innings. This included a world record five consecutive centuries in 1948. In all first-class cricket, he played 152 matches and scored 12,010 runs at an average of 55.34 with a top score of 304 not out.

Cricket West Indies (CWI) President, Ricky Skerritt, extended condolences to everyone who was close to Weekes. "On behalf of CWI, I want to publicly express our deepest sympathy to the family of this remarkable Iconic sportsman and gentleman, who passed away earlier today. I also send condolences to former CWI President Sir Wes Hall, and his family, who were all extremely close to Sir Everton," CWI's official website quoted Skerritt as saying.

"I never had the opportunity to see Sir Everton bat, but I had the opportunity to get to know him a little in his later years. I learned about his incredible career by reading about him and looking at old videos when I could. His performance stats were excellent as he set tremendously high standards for his time,' he added. (ANI)

