Left Menu
Development News Edition

Villarreal moves closer to Champions League spot in Spain

The team's only win since the league resumed came against midtable Osasuna. Raúl García scored a goal in each half for Athletic, which moved to seventh place with its second consecutive win.

PTI | Madrid | Updated: 02-07-2020 12:21 IST | Created: 02-07-2020 12:21 IST
Villarreal moves closer to Champions League spot in Spain

Gerard Moreno scored a pair of first-half goals as Villarreal defeated 10-man Real Betis 2-0 to move closer to a Champions League spot in the Spanish league. It was Villarreal's fifth win in six matches after the pandemic break, moving it three points being fourth-place Sevilla with five rounds remaining. It is two points ahead of sixth-place Getafe, which visits leader Real Madrid on Thursday.

It is the first time this season Villarreal has been as high as fifth in the league standings. A 2-2 draw against Sevilla at home was Villarreal's only setback after the league resumed last month.

Moreno converted a seventh-minute penalty kick on Wednesday and added to the lead from inside the area in the 30th to become the league's top-scoring Spaniard with 15 goals. Real Madrid's French striker Karim Benzema has 17 goals and Barcelona's Argentine playmaker Lionel Messi has 22. Betis played a man down the entire second half at its Benito Villamarín Stadium as Nabil Fekir was sent off after being shown yellow cards a few minutes apart in first-half stoppage time.

Betis, whose only win after the break came against last-place Espanyol, stayed in 13th place. VALENCIA'S FALL Valencia lost 2-0 to Athletic Bilbao at home for its third straight defeat, dropping to 10th place and moving further away from the qualification spots for the European competitions.

It was the team's first match since coach Albert Celades was fired on Monday. The team's only win since the league resumed came against midtable Osasuna.

Raúl García scored a goal in each half for Athletic, which moved to seventh place with its second consecutive win. OTHER RESULTS Granada stayed in the fight for a Europa League spot with a 2-0 win at Alavés, while Valladolid missed a penalty kick late in second-half stoppage time in a 0-0 draw against Levante.

Real Madrid on Thursday has a chance to open a four-point gap to second-place Barcelona, which was held by Atlético Madrid to a 2-2 draw at home on Tuesday..

TRENDING

Crash Landing on You Season 2 started filming? Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin to create another wave

India invites Dutch firms for investments in healthcare, agri sectors

Rainforest Alliance aims to help ethical growers get climate-smart

Nigerian model Dimssoo accuses Beyonce for cultural misrepresentation of Africa

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Shipping industry's COVID-19 resilience test could boost digitalization

The push towards digitalization in shipping industry was already happening and has been further accelerated by the pandemic as current practices are not tenable under present circumstances and would definitely not be in the future....

Health is pure science but why objectivity eludes WHO

We certainly need a global body to coordinate responses against health emergencies. However, this sheer need of humanity on this planet should not be milked by the World Organization WHO to overshadow constructive criticism and call for ref...

Videos

Latest News

New Zealand's Ardern loses key aide as election looms amid pandemic battle

New Zealands embattled health minister resigned on Thursday after security slip-ups at quarantine facilities where the coronavirus was detected just days after officials declared it had been eliminated from the country.David Clarks departur...

SLC keen to host LPL in August despite concerns over border reopening

Sri Lanka Cricket is optimistic of conducting its inaugural T20 league from August 8 to 22 despite the governments decision to postpone the reopening of the countrys international airport till August 1 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. SLC has ...

Madhya Pradesh cabinet expanded: 28 ministers take oath

The Shivraj Singh Chouhan-led Madhya Pradesh cabinet was expanded on Thursday with induction of 28 ministers, including a dozen loyalists of Jyotiraditya Scindia, whose exit from the Congress in March led to the fall of the 15-month-old Kam...

Omidyar Network India funds 67 projects under Rapid Response Funding Initiative for Covid-19

Mumbai Maharashtra India, July 2 ANIBusinessWire India Omidyar Network India, an investment firm focused on social impact, announced that it has fully utilized the capital pool of Rs 10.75 crore under its Rapid Response Funding Initiative f...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020