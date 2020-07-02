Left Menu
Cameroon football authorities to improve infrastructure for hosting AFCON 2022

Devdiscourse News Desk | Yaounde | Updated: 02-07-2020 15:21 IST | Created: 02-07-2020 15:21 IST
Representative image Image Credit: Twitter(@KombiPr)

Cameroon's football authorities have said that they can complete the infrastructure for hosting the postponed Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON), the continent's biggest football championship, in 2022, according to a news report by Voice of America.

The contest was originally scheduled for next January but the Confederation of African Football on Tuesday postponed the event for a year because of the coronavirus.

Sports Minister, Narcisse Mouelle Kombi has said that the postponement of the Africa Football Cup of Nations offers Cameroon the opportunity to prepare a memorable competition.

Kombi said Cameroon will have time to quantitatively and qualitatively accelerate work on all sports, health, communication, and road infrastructure in order to offer Africa a very successful continental football competition.

He said that Cameroon is going to perfect what it has already done to offer African youths a memorable AFCON.

On June 30, the Confederation of Africa Football (CAF) has announced that it had postponed the continental soccer event by a year.

The CAF has said it was moving the competition to January 2022 due to the impact of the coronavirus pandemic across the continent.

Cameroon last week said some key construction projects in the capital, Yaounde, and the seaside town of Douala had slowed due to COVID-19.

It was the same situation in the northern town of Garoua, the western town of Bafoussam, and Limbe and Buea in the English-speaking South West Region.

