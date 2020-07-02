Left Menu
Swiss soccer player positive after Serbia visit

Swiss soccer club St. Gallen says a player tested positive for coronavirus after visiting family in Serbia. St. Gallen says Babić has not had contact with his teammates. Attention on Serbia's rising number of coronavirus cases followed Novak Djokovic and three other tennis players testing positive at a tournament he organized in Serbia and Croatia last month..

02-07-2020
Swiss soccer club St. Gallen says a player tested positive for coronavirus after visiting family in Serbia. The Swiss league leaders say they allowed Boris Babić to make the two-week trip while recovering from a serious knee injury.

The 22-year-old forward tested positive upon his return. The club says he does not have symptoms and is in self-quarantine. St. Gallen says Babić has not had contact with his teammates.

Attention on Serbia's rising number of coronavirus cases followed Novak Djokovic and three other tennis players testing positive at a tournament he organized in Serbia and Croatia last month..

