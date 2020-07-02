Left Menu
Development News Edition

Eden hero Sir Everton Weekes to feature in CAB museum

He is especially remembered by all of us here for being the first person to score an International century at Eden Gardens in Independent India," CAB President Avishek Dalmiya said. "We have decided that his name would feature prominently in the Cricket Museum which would be set up at Eden Gardens, the work of which would commence once the pandemic is over." The CAB also plans to have a small feature on that Test Match during its Annual Awards Ceremony.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 02-07-2020 17:21 IST | Created: 02-07-2020 17:21 IST
Eden hero Sir Everton Weekes to feature in CAB museum

The Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) on Thursday announced that the iconic West Indies batsman Sir Everton Weekes' will have a prominent place in its proposed museum. Weekes, who was the last of the famous West Indies trio, the three Ws alongside Sir Clyde Walcott and Sir Frank Worrell, died aged 95 on Wednesday.

Weekes during the historic West Indies tour of India in 1948, scored five consecutive hundreds including 162 and 101 at the Eden Gardens which is a part of cricketing folklore. "Everton Weekes was a huge name in cricket. His loss is deeply felt in the world of sports. He is especially remembered by all of us here for being the first person to score an International century at Eden Gardens in Independent India," CAB President Avishek Dalmiya said.

"We have decided that his name would feature prominently in the Cricket Museum which would be set up at Eden Gardens, the work of which would commence once the pandemic is over." The CAB also plans to have a small feature on that Test Match during its Annual Awards Ceremony. Speaking on this, the CAB President stated, "We would remember that historic Test which happened for the first time at Eden Gardens after Indian Independence during Annual Awards ceremony later this year." Talking about Weekes, CAB secretary Snehasish Ganguly said: "Legends like Sir Everton Weekes comes rarely. The people of Calcutta were fortunate to see him play at Eden Gardens." "I have heard often about him from my grandfather. Perhaps the most famous of the Three Ws, he had a century at Eden also and if we can get some memorabilia of Sir Weekes in our proposed museum it will be a shrine for cricket lovers." PTI TAP KHS KHS

TRENDING

Crash Landing on You Season 2 started filming? Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin to create another wave

India invites Dutch firms for investments in healthcare, agri sectors

Nigerian model Dimssoo accuses Beyonce for cultural misrepresentation of Africa

Rainforest Alliance aims to help ethical growers get climate-smart

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Shipping industry's COVID-19 resilience test could boost digitalization

The push towards digitalization in shipping industry was already happening and has been further accelerated by the pandemic as current practices are not tenable under present circumstances and would definitely not be in the future....

Health is pure science but why objectivity eludes WHO

We certainly need a global body to coordinate responses against health emergencies. However, this sheer need of humanity on this planet should not be milked by the World Organization WHO to overshadow constructive criticism and call for ref...

Videos

Latest News

IIT Roorkee researchers develop a sterilizing system for disinfecting personal belongings against coronavirus

Researchers at IIT Roorkee have developed a disinfection box that can be used to sterilize personal belongings, medical equipment, PPE, apparels among others, against coronavirus. A team of researchers at IIT Roorkee led by Prof. Soumitra S...

EU condemns escalating violence in Afghanistan as 'unacceptable', calls for immediate humanitarian ceasefire

Ambassadors of the European Union in Kabul are deeply concerned about the marked escalation of violence experienced throughout Afghanistan since the Eid-ceasefire and have called for an immediate humanitarian ceasefire. The EU Delegation in...

Self-subservience, not self-reliance: CPI(M) on allowing pvt players in Railways

The CPIM on Thursday opposed the Railways decision to allow private entities in passenger train operations, saying the move undermines the basis of Indias self-reliant economy and should be cancelled. The Railways on Wednesday formally ki...

HUL rebrands Fair & Lovely as Glow & Lovely after dropping word 'fair'

FMCG major HUL on Thursday said it has rebranded its popular skincare brand Fair Lovely as Glow Lovely after dropping the word fair in its name. According to the company, it is taking a more inclusive vision of positive beauty while intro...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020