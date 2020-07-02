Piyush Chawla recalls argument with selector

Leg-spinner Piyush Chawla on Thursday opened up about his argument with a national selector when he was not able to make it to the Indian squad. Chawla revealed that a selector had once told him that he couldn't make it to the Indian squad as all the wickets taken by him in domestic cricket have come through bowling googly.

"I talked to a selector and he told me that you take a lot of wickets by bowling googly. You know me since childhood and you know that I speak what I feel and don't keep anything in my heart. This trait of mine is not liked by everyone," Chawla told Aakash Chopra on the former India batsman's official YouTube channel. "I just asked the selector then that if Sachin Tendulkar plays the straight-drive perfectly and if he scored 60 out of his 100 runs using straight drives, then will his 100 have no value? I think then that the selector got offended after this reply. At the end of the day a wicket is a wicket," he added.

During the interaction, Aakash Chopra also revealed that a selector once told him that his quality of runs was not good enough. Chawla was a part of the World Cup-winning teams in 2007 and 2011.

India had won the T20 World Cup in 2007, while in 2011, the side lifted its second 50-over World Cup title. The leg-spinner has played 3 Tests, 25 ODIs and 7 T20Is for India, managing to take 43 wickets across all formats.

Chawla would have been in action for the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) had the Indian Premier League (IPL) commenced from March 29. However, the tournament has been postponed indefinitely due to the coronavirus pandemic.

On the other hand, Aakash Chopra represented India in ten Test matches from 2003-2004. (ANI)