Sports Ministry to constitute National Compliance Platform against doping
The Ministry for Youth Affairs and Sports has said that it would be forming a National Compliance Platform against doping.
The Ministry for Youth Affairs and Sports has said that it would be forming a National Compliance Platform against doping. The platform would be formed with the approval of the competent authority under the chairmanship of Secretary (Sports).
For the compliance programme, UNESCO encourages signatories/government and National Anti Doping Agency (NADA) to set up a National Compliance Platform comprising of stakeholders from the Ministry of Sport. The National Compliance Platform against doping would involve senior officers from various departments/ministries.
Representatives from the Home Ministry, Finance Ministry, External Affairs, and HRD Ministry will all be members in the platform against doping. Representatives from the Ministry of Health, Ministry of Law will also be a part of this platform.
IOA President, Director-General of NADA, and a representative from the department of pharmaceuticals will also be a part of this platform. All these ministries have been requested to nominate a representative so that a meeting may be conveyed as early as possible. (ANI)
