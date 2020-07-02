Left Menu
Development News Edition

India at forefront of fast bowling renaissance: Bishop

Bishop feels Barbadian-born English pacer Jofra Archer has the best action among the current generation of fast bowlers.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 02-07-2020 20:31 IST | Created: 02-07-2020 20:31 IST
India at forefront of fast bowling renaissance: Bishop

India shifted its priorities to pace in recent times and is currently at the forefront of fast bowling renaissance, former West Indies pacer Ian Bishop said on Thursday. India's pace attack comprising Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, Ishant Sharma, Umesh Yadav and Bhuvneshwar Kumar has emerged as a potent force, helping the team achieve success in the World Test Championships.

"India are at the forefront, the vanguard, of this fast bowling renaissance because they obviously recognised this years ago," the 52-year-old cricketer-turned-commentator said in Sony Ten's Pit Stop. "If you want to be the number one team in the world, you cannot rely on your spinners all the time because when you travel to western countries, spin is apparently only a certain stage of the game, you have to have fast bowling and India have found that." Given the rigours of playing three formats, Bishop called for managing the workload of the pacers, especially the leader of the Indian attack Jasprit Bumrah.

"Jasprit is one of a small group of bowlers who transcend the various formats of the game. But you can't expect him to last if he is playing every game in every format. The human body cannot do that. You have to manage these precious resources because he is a generational talent," he said. The Trinidadian believes world cricket is currently going through a golden period of fast bowling with Test number one Pat Cummins leading the way.

"I think we are in a golden period of fast bowling. You look at what the West Indies are bringing, then there is (Mitchell) Starc and (Josh) Hazlewood for Australia along with the number one ranked Test bowler in the world as well (Pat Cummins)," he said. Bishop feels Barbadian-born English pacer Jofra Archer has the best action among the current generation of fast bowlers. "England have Jofra Archer and Mark Wood to supplement the experience of (Stuart) Broad and (James) Anderson. Jofra I think has the best action in world cricket at the moment.

"Pakistan have found at least three young bowlers that are really good. Sri Lanka have one that I can think of, Lahiru Kumara. New Zealand have good quick bowlers as well," he said. Bishop also paid glowing tributes to fellow West Indies batting great Sir Everton Weekes who died at the age of 95 at his home in Barbados on Wednesday.

"The thing I remember most about him was during the now-defunct Stanford T20 tournament in the Caribbean Sir Everton was hailed as one of the legends. So I recall a lot of time sitting at his feet not literally, but metaphorically," he said. "Never once I came away from his presence without feeling joyful, light and educated. He was so humble. And what I'm going to do is I'm going to celebrate his life instead of mourning his loss because we all have to go. I'm going to celebrate what he brought to our life into my life personally." PTI TAP ATK ATK

TRENDING

Crash Landing on You Season 2 started filming? Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin to create another wave

Rainforest Alliance aims to help ethical growers get climate-smart

Rainforest Alliance aims to help ethical growers get climate-smart

India invites Dutch firms for investments in healthcare, agri sectors

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Shipping industry's COVID-19 resilience test could boost digitalization

The push towards digitalization in shipping industry was already happening and has been further accelerated by the pandemic as current practices are not tenable under present circumstances and would definitely not be in the future....

Health is pure science but why objectivity eludes WHO

We certainly need a global body to coordinate responses against health emergencies. However, this sheer need of humanity on this planet should not be milked by the World Organization WHO to overshadow constructive criticism and call for ref...

Videos

Latest News

Trump says three novel coronavirus vaccine candidates looking really good

U.S. President Donald Trump on Thursday expressed optimism that the United States would soon come up with a workable vaccine for the novel coronavirus, saying three vaccine candidates were looking particularly good.Three are really, really ...

COVID-19 tally in J-K mounts to 7,849 with 154 new cases; death toll reaches 115

The total number of COVID-19 cases in Jammu and Kashmir rose to 7,849 on Thursday with 154 fresh infections, while the death toll reached 115 following the demise of 10 coronavirus patients, officials said. Nine fatalities were reported fro...

Self-subservience, not self-reliance, say Left parties on allowing pvt players in Railways

The Left parties on Thursday opposed the Railways decision to allow private entities in passenger train operations, saying the move not only undermined the basis of Indias self-reliant economy but was anti-people and should be cancelled. Th...

Bihar sees hike in revenue collection,vehicle sales in unlock-1:Sushil Modi

With construction and other business activities picking up during unlock-1, the Bihar government witnessed a jump in revenue collection and vehicle sales in the month of June, Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Kumar Modi said on Thursday. ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020