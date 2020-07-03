Left Menu
Development News Edition

Rugby-Barrett's shoulder passes Hurricanes front rower test

Reuters | Wellington | Updated: 03-07-2020 11:10 IST | Created: 03-07-2020 11:10 IST
Rugby-Barrett's shoulder passes Hurricanes front rower test

Wellington Hurricanes fullback Jordie Barrett rolled the dice by not having surgery on his injured shoulder but after being clattered by front rowers in training this week he knew he would be fine to start against the Waikato Chiefs on Sunday. Barrett hurt his shoulder smashing into a tackle bag after returning to training following the COVID-19 shutdown but has recovered enough to be named on Friday to start his first game in Super Rugby Aotearoa.

"I had (prop) Ben May come down one channel and then Colesy (hooker Dane Coles) coming down the other channel next up at training two days ago," a laughing Barrett told reporters on Friday when asked if there were any doubts about returning. "I think that's a pass mark."

Barrett said he had been presented with two options when the shoulder was assessed by specialists. "Surgery was weighed up but I have gone down the rehab side," he said.

"There is an element of risk to it but it has been a month and I feel like I have done plenty of work and I'm confident enough with it." The Chiefs, beaten by the Hurricanes in their final game of the wider Super Rugby competition before it was halted due to COVID-19, have lost all three of their matches in the domestic competition so far.

Coach Warren Gatland is without All Blacks centre Anton Lienert-Brown, who failed concussion tests on Tuesday, and is desperate to turn some of their good work into positive results. "We have to get back in this competition," Gatland said on Friday. "We have been training really well and we feel like we're really close to clicking."

TRENDING

Peaky Blinders Season 6: Julia Roberts, Tom Hardy’s return, Tommy’s backstory & many more

The Vampire Diaries Season 9: Julie Plec discredits all rumours related to another season

Max India issues fresh shares post demerger

Madagascar: Andry Rajoelina attends launching ceremony of COVID-19 Medical Center

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Shipping industry's COVID-19 resilience test could boost digitalization

The push towards digitalization in shipping industry was already happening and has been further accelerated by the pandemic as current practices are not tenable under present circumstances and would definitely not be in the future....

Health is pure science but why objectivity eludes WHO

We certainly need a global body to coordinate responses against health emergencies. However, this sheer need of humanity on this planet should not be milked by the World Organization WHO to overshadow constructive criticism and call for ref...

Videos

Latest News

India's services sector activity contracts for fourth successive month in June: PMI

Indias services sector activity remained in deep downturn in June as the COVID-19 pandemic curtailed intakes of new work orders and disrupted business operations, a monthly survey said on Friday. The IHS Markit India Services Business Activ...

Goa reopens for domestic tourists amid COVID-19 spread

Goa has re-opened its doors for domestic tourists amidst the coronavirus pandemic. People from across the country can now visit the coastal state though there are several restrictions still in place. Over 250 hotels in Goa have been granted...

Kanpur encounter 'extremely sad, shameful and unfortunate': Mayawati

Bahujan Samaj Party BSP chief and former Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh Mayawati on Friday called the encounter at Kanpur, that resulted in the killing of 8 police personnel, as extremely sad, shameful and unfortunate. In a series of tweet...

UK Labour leader says coronavirus inquiry is inevitable

Britains opposition Labour Party leader Keir Starmer said on Friday that an inquiry into Prime Minister Boris Johnsons governments handling of the coronavirus crisis was inevitable.I think an inquiry is inevitable, Starmer told Sky News. Th...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020