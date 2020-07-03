Left Menu
Development News Edition

Consistent hard training helped me stay motivated on sidelines, says hockey goalkeeper Suraj Karkera

Indian hockey team goalkeeper Suraj Karkera said it was a difficult time for him to not play for the team for a long time but consistent hard training at National Coaching Camp has kept him motivated.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-07-2020 16:54 IST | Created: 03-07-2020 16:54 IST
Consistent hard training helped me stay motivated on sidelines, says hockey goalkeeper Suraj Karkera
Indian goalkeeper Suraj Karkera (Photo/Hockey India Twitter). Image Credit: ANI

Indian hockey team goalkeeper Suraj Karkera said it was a difficult time for him to not play for the team for a long time but consistent hard training at National Coaching Camp has kept him motivated. Karkera played his last match for India at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics Test Event in August 2019. Since then, PR Sreejesh or Krishan B Pathak has been guarding the posts for the national team.

"It has been difficult to be on the sidelines for a long time, but I am sure my chances will come. Sreejesh and Krishan have been keeping very well in the last few tournaments and that's great for the Indian team. I have continued to put in the hard yards during the National Coaching Camps and that's what has kept me motivated so far. I just want to keep honing my skills and be absolutely ready when an opportunity is presented to me," Karkera said. The goalkeeper chose to stay at the Sports Authority of India (SAI) Campus, Bengaluru even after Hockey India announced a month-long break for all members of the men and women's core probables group on June 19.

He had to take the tough decision of not going back to Mumbai since his city is one of the worst affected in India as far as the COVID-19 pandemic is concerned. "I spoke to my parents once the month-long break was announced. They asked me if I could stay back at the SAI campus because the situation isn't great in Mumbai. After thinking about our safety, my parents and I decided that it's best for me to stay back here, even though my teammates had decided to leave. It's been challenging without my teammates, but they all have been staying connected with me through phone calls. I meet some of the support staff members during the day, so it's been fine here at the campus," the 24-year-old said.

The goalkeeper expressed that adapting to a tough situation due to the COVID-19 pandemic was a big challenge and the situation taught the players how to stay mentally strong in difficult times. "It was certainly a challenge adapting to the lockdown. The situation taught us how to be mentally strong by maintaining our fitness and dribbling with our hockey sticks in our rooms. Everyone adapted to the situation in the best possible way. I have been reading a lot of motivational books to draw positivity. I have some time to catch up on many TV shows as well during this period. We kept ourselves busy with many activities during the lockdown," Karkera said. (ANI)

TRENDING

Peaky Blinders Season 6: Julia Roberts, Tom Hardy’s return, Tommy’s backstory & many more

The Vampire Diaries Season 9: Julie Plec discredits all rumours related to another season

Max India issues fresh shares post demerger

L&T Finance Holdings to raise up to Rs 2,000 cr to fund biz growth

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Shipping industry's COVID-19 resilience test could boost digitalization

The push towards digitalization in shipping industry was already happening and has been further accelerated by the pandemic as current practices are not tenable under present circumstances and would definitely not be in the future....

Health is pure science but why objectivity eludes WHO

We certainly need a global body to coordinate responses against health emergencies. However, this sheer need of humanity on this planet should not be milked by the World Organization WHO to overshadow constructive criticism and call for ref...

Videos

Latest News

Soccer-Liverpool reiterate need for safe celebrations ahead of Villa clash

Liverpool have again urged their supporters to avoid mass gatherings in the city and to celebrate their Premier League triumph safely at home in order to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, chief executive Peter Moore said on Friday. Liv...

Foreign, Indian coaches to have 4-year contract in alignment with Olympic cycle

With the Governments focus on the 2024 and 2028 Olympics, and to ensure that Olympic-bound athletes are able to train consistently with one coach and therefore work on improving their performance, foreign and Indian coaches will now have a ...

Bravery shown by you has sent message about India's strength: PM to soldiers in Ladakh

Paying tributes to the 20 Army men killed in a violent face off with Chinese troops in east Ladakh, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said the bravery shown by the soldiers has sent a message to the world about Indias strength. Address...

Palghar: Man kills woman customer in shop, dumps body in van

A man was arrested for allegedly killing a 32-year-old woman who had come to his shop in Nalasopara area in Palghar district to buy some kitchen items and had picked up an argument over prices, police said on Friday. The body of the woman w...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020