HC declines to entertain plea seeking contempt against IOA president

The Delhi High Court on Friday declined to entertain a plea seeking contempt action against Indian Olympic Association (IOA) president Narinder Batra for alleged wilful disobedience of judicial orders. The plea by Karate Association of India''s secretary general, Ambedkar Gupta, had alleged that Batra disobeyed the high court''s February 7 order to IOA and Sports Ministry to inform it in advance before taking any decision in relation to any National Sports Federation (NSF).

Gupta has claimed that IOA appointed an observer for the elections of Rowing Federation of India and also issued a letter recognizing the newly elected sports body, without any advance information to the court. A bench of Justices Hima Kohli and Najmi Waziri asked the petitioner, to place his grievances before advocate Rahul Mehra, on whose petition the February 7 order was passed.

The high court said Mehra has already been asked to find out which all NSFs are adhering to the sports code and therefore, he can look into the grievances in the contempt plea as well in order to avoid multiplicity in litigation. The bench gave Gupta liberty to place his grievances before Mehra and the contempt plea was withdrawn by him.