Left Menu
Development News Edition

Kenya's Wilson Kipsang banned for four years for violating anti-doping rules

Kenya's former marathon world-record holder and Olympic bronze medalist Wilson Kipsang has been handed a four-year ban for Anti-Doping Rule Violations (ADRVs) by the Athletics Integrity Unit (AIU) on Friday.

ANI | Quai Antoine | Updated: 03-07-2020 21:26 IST | Created: 03-07-2020 21:26 IST
Kenya's Wilson Kipsang banned for four years for violating anti-doping rules
Kenya's former marathon runner Wilsan Kipsang. Image Credit: ANI

Kenya's former marathon world-record holder and Olympic bronze medalist Wilson Kipsang has been handed a four-year ban for Anti-Doping Rule Violations (ADRVs) by the Athletics Integrity Unit (AIU) on Friday. "The World Athletics Disciplinary Tribunal has banned long-distance runner Wilson Kipsang of Kenya for four years with effect from Jan. 10, 2020 for whereabouts failures and tampering by providing false evidence and witness testimony," the AIU said in a statement.

World Athletics said Kipsang had four whereabouts failures between April 2018 and May 2019. Three failures within 12 months leads to an automatic ban. The 38-year-old athlete won bronze medal in London Olympics 2012. He was provisionally suspended in January for whereabouts failures and tampering by providing false evidence. (ANI)

TRENDING

Peaky Blinders Season 6: Julia Roberts, Tom Hardy’s return, Tommy’s backstory & many more

L&T Finance Holdings to raise up to Rs 2,000 cr to fund biz growth

The Vampire Diaries Season 9: Julie Plec discredits all rumours related to another season

AOA member Jimin's mysterious Instagram story: Everything you need to know

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Shipping industry's COVID-19 resilience test could boost digitalization

The push towards digitalization in shipping industry was already happening and has been further accelerated by the pandemic as current practices are not tenable under present circumstances and would definitely not be in the future....

Health is pure science but why objectivity eludes WHO

We certainly need a global body to coordinate responses against health emergencies. However, this sheer need of humanity on this planet should not be milked by the World Organization WHO to overshadow constructive criticism and call for ref...

Videos

Latest News

Virus: Record single-day rise of 2,207 cases in Thane on Fri

Thane district on Friday saw a record single-day jump in COVID-19 cases as 2,207 people tested positive, with Kalyan-Dombivali accounting for 564 of them, an official said. The districts COVID-19 count now stands at 38,594 while 46 deaths d...

PM Modi quotes from 'Tirukkural' again, now for soldiers in Ladakh

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday quoted from Tamil classic Tirukkural to reinforce that Indian armed forces have always followed the time honoured traditions of valour and honour. Addressing troops during a surprise visit to Ladakh, M...

IG clinch semifinal berth at OGA Dota PIT 2020 Online: China

Invictus Gaming rebounded from a first-map loss to defeat Royal Never Give Up on Friday and win Group B in the OGA Dota PIT 2020 Online China event. With the win, IG 3-0 clinched a berth in the upper-bracket semifinals.RNG 1-1 won the first...

Cycling-Quintana hit by car during training, sustains possible knee injury

Former Giro dItalia winner Nairo Quintana has been hit by a car during training in Colombia and went to a hospital with a possible knee injury, his Arkea-Samsic team said on Friday. Nairo Quintana has been hit by a vehicle during training, ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020