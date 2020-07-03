HRD Minister and Kiren Rijiju interact with students under Fit India campaign

Union Human Resource Development Minister Shri Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' and Minister of Sports and Youth Affairs and Ministry of Minority Affairs Shri Kiren Rijiju interacted with students here today under the Fit India campaign by the Government of India. Olympic medal winner badminton player Ms P.V Sindhu and Indian football team Captain Shri. Sunil Chhetri was also present at the "Fit Hai To Hit Hai India" program organized under the Fit India campaign. During this live interaction, all the dignitaries held detailed talks on being fit and enumerated the importance of fitness.

The Fit India Talks sessions are being organized in association with the Sports Authority of India and the Ministry of Human Resource Development.

Speaking on the occasion Shri Pokhriyal said that a lot of people have joined the Fit India campaign launched by the Government of India in a very short time. On the clarion call of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi, people have undertaken the fitness mission in their everyday life. The Minister informed that Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) also announced in April that it would launch a new series of fitness sessions for school going children in the Fit India Active Day program under this campaign. 13,868 schools affiliated to CBSE have participated in various Fit India programs and 11,682 schools have also received the Fit India flag. She Pokhriyal said that during the pandemic, it is very important that we all stay fit and motivate students to stay fit and the battle against this disease can be won only by staying fit. A fit person's immunity keeps him away from all kinds of diseases. The Minister hoped that that students across the country will also incorporate fitness and healthy habits into their lives.

Addressing the students in this special dialogue, Shri Rijiju said that our Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi has always inspired all the countrymen to stay fit. They always believe It has been said that India will remain fit only then India will move forward. In this direction, they not only started the Fit India campaign but also highlighted the importance of yoga in the world. The Minister informed that Government has started connecting the children with fitness. Children are the future of our country and through this campaign, we are trying to make them both mentally and physically healthy. Many fitness icons have joined this campaign to motivate students and encourage them to remain healthy and fit.

World-famous Badminton player and Olympic medal winner Ms PV Sindhu and Indian football team captain Shri. Sunil Chhetri also shared fitness tips with the students on the occasion and inspired them by telling the advantages of staying fit.

(With Inputs from PIB)